If you’re a diehard wing man or woman, you need to try out all of the places on our list for the best Buffalo wings in Bangkok.
There’s nothing quite like a satisfying Buffalo wing. The sauce manages to find the perfect balance between sour and spicy, tongue-tantalising, and soul-satisfying.
In Bangkok, unfortunately, it hasn’t always been easy to find good Buffalo wings. We do spicy sauces really well (mala, we still feel your burn), and we do chicken wings really well (Bonchon is our bae for a reason), but Buffalo wings require a bit more hidden gem-hunting to find.
Here, we sussed out some of our the best Buffalo wings in Bangkok. Some are household names and time-tested favourites, while others are newer to the game. Whatever floats your Buffalo wing-filled boat, find our favorites below.
Where to find the best Buffalo wings in Bangkok
One of the most beloved neighbourhood spots in Silom, Roadhouse Barbecue has been open for many years now, specialising in American ribs, burgers, steak, and Buffalo wings specifically. The restaurant and bar is popular for streaming a huge variety of sports, and serves up a large selection of draft beers to enjoy alongside the signature Buffalo wings. Served classic with blue cheese sauce and celery sticks, these are probably as close to the real deal as they come in Bangkok.
Another very popular spot for Buffalo wings, Fatty’s Bar & Diner is an American Diner that serves a very popular selection of classic diner foods. The Buffalo wings here can be ordered in either ‘regular’ or ‘zing’ sauce, with options for 6, 12, or even 100 (!) wings in on serving. Do note: On #WingWednesdays, Fatty’s offers a special THB 10/wing promotion.
Located next to the JW Marriott Hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 8, Bully’s Bangkok is a popular American pub serving up classic American Buffalo hot wings. Here they are served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese dip, and can be ordered at different levels of hotness: mild, medium, hot, or extra hot. You’ve been warned.
Who says you can’t have good music and good wings in the same spot? Located on Thonglor 10, Sway is known for its lively atmosphere and spotlight on hip hop, R&B, pop, and trap music. They also happen to boast an endless list of chicken wings, the most popular of which is the Buffalo wing. Come for the wings, stay for the vibes, and be prepared to stay all night.
Everybody’s favourite American steakhouse also does a mean selection of wings. The Smoked Buffalo Wings go through a process of brining and smoking before being tossed in Pug’s signature Buffalo sauce. They are then served with a choice of homemade buttermilk ranch or Chiang Rai blue cheese dipping sauce. You can order 12, 24, or 36 wings for one serving.
The newest eatery on our list, Wingspot opened just last year during the height of one of our many lockdowns. A favourite of late-night feasters, Wingspot currently does delivery only, yet delivers all the way up until 1am. Available on Lineman and FoodPanda, they’ve got different variations for chicken wings, with the Buffalo wings being one of the most popular. You can order these with fries or even sticky rice if that’s your jam.