It’s undoubtedly one of the things you should try when you’re in the Big Mango. Here are seven curated places for where to find the best crispy pork in Bangkok.

Crispy pork—also known as moo krob—is one of the components that makes life complete. It’s crispy, crunchy skin in beautiful contrast with a soft, velvety texture inside. You can really feel the warmth of the freshly cooked sensation as those two textures combine. The taste of the sauce accompanies each bite harmoniously, and it slowly slides down your throat. Crispy pork: you cannot help but take bite after bite.

If this feeling appeals to you, there are lots of places in Bangkok that offer it. Whilst many street stalls offer delicious crispy pork moo krob already, we’ve sussed out some of the most famous must-try places. From casual to fine dining, here are our favourites at the minute.

[Hero and featured image credit: Nan Bei]