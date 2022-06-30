It’s undoubtedly one of the things you should try when you’re in the Big Mango. Here are seven curated places for where to find the best crispy pork in Bangkok.
Crispy pork—also known as moo krob—is one of the components that makes life complete. It’s crispy, crunchy skin in beautiful contrast with a soft, velvety texture inside. You can really feel the warmth of the freshly cooked sensation as those two textures combine. The taste of the sauce accompanies each bite harmoniously, and it slowly slides down your throat. Crispy pork: you cannot help but take bite after bite.
If this feeling appeals to you, there are lots of places in Bangkok that offer it. Whilst many street stalls offer delicious crispy pork moo krob already, we’ve sussed out some of the most famous must-try places. From casual to fine dining, here are our favourites at the minute.
[Hero and featured image credit: Nan Bei]
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
Don’t be fooled by the small street kitchen, Mr Joe’s crispy pork belly is an experience you’ll not find anywhere else. It’s extremely crunchy on the outside, and extremely tender on the inside. Order a whole plate to share with your friends and dip it in their signature sweet soy dipping sauce, or find it served in a kuay jub, a warm, peppery soup. The price point here is extremely affordable. It’s an authentic Bangkokian experience you simply cannot miss.
2 /7
Located in the Arnoma Grand Bangkok Hotel, Ah Yat Abalone serves a fine selection of Hong Kong delicacies. The kitchen is manned by Head Chef Ah Fai, along with a masterful team from Hong Kong and China. Their menu includes Chinese classics, which includes the delicious, mouthwatering crispy pork belly. Combine that with a relaxed atmosphere, attentive service, and reasonable prices, and Ah Yat becomes a place that you will regret overlooking.
3 /7
Kam’s Roast is a well-trusted dining destination featured eight consecutive years in the Michelin Guide. The crispy pork roast is prepared using curated ingredients, a meticulous cooking process, and served with a signature dipping sauce unique to the restaurant. Once it’s in your mouth, it’s like you’re suddenly in Hong Kong, ordering from the most prestigious dining spot. Furthermore, Kam’s Roast is located in Central World, so it’s very accessible, too.
4 /7
The Rosewood Bangkok is opening back up in all its glory—with the prestigious Nan Bei restaurant on its forefront. An authentic Chinese dining experience with only the finest ingredients, the restaurant promises textures and flavours that will dance in harmony as they enter your mouth. The same goes for their crispy roasted pork belly, which is a sensation that will stick with you for a long time.
5 /7
Shang Palace is located within the Shangri-La Bangkok, and they offer authentic, freshly-made delicacies that are great for the whole family. One of their must-try items is the crispy pork belly served with jelly fish rolls. It’s the same, traditionally delicious crispy pork, but served with fine additions that add a great balance to the meal.
Ash Kickers delivers delectable meats straight to your doorstep. Their menu includes wood-smoked creations, which includes the crispy pork belly. Those interested are able to taste the warmth, as well as feel the smoky layers that make up the textures of the pork. Order it with some sides that could compete with any backyard barbecue, from tangy slaw to jalapeno cornbread.
“Curried crispy pork belly with beetroot jelly and caramelized apples topped with pork crackers”—if that doesn’t pique your interest, we’re not sure what will. It’s the usual Cantonese favourite meshed with the best of Western tastes. It’s got layers of flavours, and textures that will leave a print on your mind for weeks.