Where to find the best mac and cheese in Bangkok

Whilst we don’t really get very cold weather in Bangkok, it is starting to get cooler, and there’s nothing we’re craving more than comfort food. It’s a pandemic out there, alright? Here’s the best mac and cheese in Bangkok.
For something that tastes good even when it comes out of a box, mac and cheese is a real star in the world of comfort food. It is a side that features in many restaurant, from high-end to casual, and has recently even made it onto the Mains section of many a menu.
Cheese lovers (and even vegan cheese lovers), read on for where to get your ultimate mac and cheese fix in Bangkok city.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Bangkok City Diner]
It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t adore The Smokin’ Pug for all its smokin’ greatness. The American steakhouse offers a mouthwatering selection of ribs, with a crowd-beloved baked mac and cheese dish to suit. Made with sharp cheddar and parmesan, here’s a mac and cheese that really hits the spot every time.
[Image Credit: Hermes Rivera/Unsplash]
Whilst we’ve recently been heading to Sarnies to try their sourdough bagels, their mac and cheese is actually a great hidden gem item. Super cheesy and super comforting, order the baked mac and cheese and revel in all its cheesy, stretchy, satisfying goodness.
[Image via Sarnies/Facebook]
Granted, mac and cheese isn’t a traditional breakfast staple, yet this all-day breakfast dining outlet knows that sometimes you just need to live a little. Whilst you’ll can get the classic dish here as a side, we recommend you try out Breakfast Story’s mac and cheese sandwich to switch things up a little. Carbs on carbs? We ship it.
[Image via Breakfast Story/Facebook]
Some people consider mac and cheese a cheat meal, while others consider fried chicken a cheat meal. If you’re looking for a place to cheat on your cheat meal, come to Foulmouth. Renowned for their spicy fried chicken, we love that their mac and cheese is on par in flavour and even comes with a hint of pimento for a touch of colour and fire.
[Image via Fowlmouth/Facebook]
You don’t need to be strictly plant-based to enjoy Bangkok City Diner’s mac and cheese. The Sathorn diner manages to fool even the meat eater into loving its non-dairy mac and cheese, while also offering lactose-intolerant and dairy-free folk a scrumptious alternative. Creamy and wholly indulgent, definitely also go for the tom yum version for a sassy upgrade, too.
[Image via Bangkok City Diner/Facebook]
Prefer to enjoy your mac and cheese with a sweeping city skyline view? The Penthouse Bar & Grill atop the Park Hyatt is your calling. Pick between regular mac and cheese or truffle mac and cheese and take in the music, views, and all-round glam at this rooftop restaurant and bar.
[Image via Penthouse Bar & Grill/Facebook]