Where to find scones for your afternoon tea in Bangkok

A tasty traditional English teatime snack that brings everyone back to London, scones are little puffs of buttery and flaky joy that arguably make one of the best accompaniments to morning coffee and afternoon tea. There are numerous places that offer both the traditional version and several variations for you to indulge in. Whether you like them sweet or savoury, these places in Bangkok have some of the best scones in town. Here’s a list to check out.
Where to find the best, most scrumptious scones in Bangkok
Baker Bricks serves scones with a variety of flavours to tease your taste buds. From mixed berries and salted caramel to matcha lemon, they will get you hooked without growing tired. Also, they have a weekly rotation of special flavours, so make sure to check for updates before getting their scones.
[Image Credit: Baker Bricks]
Nothing beats the freshly baked scones from Witty Ville. In addition to the sweet flavours, their scrumptious bacon and cheese scones are a favourite among repeat guests. Give it a try and you’ll find yourself coming back for more.
[Image Credit: Witty Ville]
Paul Scones brings the original flavour of this British staple to Bangkok. Whether it’s for breakfast or tea break, the fluffy and chewy scones from Paul Scones will delight any scone lover. Their homemade clotted cream and jam will even take the flavour up a notch.
[Image Credit: Paul Scones]
Get a special weekend set from Divana Signature Café to start your weekend right. Their best-selling scones come with a selection of toppings and spreads that add an upgrade to your teatime treat. Pair it with their signature tea to complete your afternoon chill.
[Image Credit: Divana Signature Cafe]
Looking to feed your cafe-hopping addiction while satisfying your craving for the flavourful scones? Sunkiss Pool.Bed.Cafe is calling you. Aside from the classic flavour, they have tangy mixed berry and lemon scones to help brighten your day with a good boost of energy.
[Image Credit: @jimm_oh/Instagram via Sunkiss Pool.Bed.Cafe]
Buttercup has been serving one of the best scones in town for the last decades, and you certainly can’t miss out on them if you love tea-infused scones. From earl grey to matcha, you’ll soon discover your new obsession. Hokkaido milk is also worth checking out.
[Image Credit: Instagram @buttercupbkk]
Warm homemade scones with fresh lemon curd from Patisserie Rosie are a perfect treat to make your taste buds dance with joy. They’re a heavenly match that will get you addicted.
[Image Credit: Patisserie Rosie]
Buttermilk scones are the only thing that you look for at The 66 Cottage. Although they’re served with authentic add-ons, the pure butter flavour makes them good enough on their own. Head out to their courtyard and throw an outdoor tea party.
[Image Credit: The 66 Cottage]