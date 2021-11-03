Where to find scones for your afternoon tea in Bangkok

English scones have made their way to many parts of the world and are a favourite afternoon treat. Here’s where you can find the best scones in Bangkok.

A tasty traditional English teatime snack that brings everyone back to London, scones are little puffs of buttery and flaky joy that arguably make one of the best accompaniments to morning coffee and afternoon tea. There are numerous places that offer both the traditional version and several variations for you to indulge in. Whether you like them sweet or savoury, these places in Bangkok have some of the best scones in town. Here’s a list to check out.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Adam Bartoszewicz/Unsplash]

Where to find the best, most scrumptious scones in Bangkok