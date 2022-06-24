Where to find cannabis-infused foods in Bangkok, from weed cookies to omakase

With Thailand’s marijuana legalisation in place, it is time to update our CBD food destinations. Here’s where to find cannabis-infused foods in Bangkok.

Following legislative changes, the country’s attitude towards cannabis has been much more relaxed, and many try to educate themselves on the usage and effects of the plant. Now, many eateries have begun to infuse cannabis into their menu, pushing the industry into a very interesting direction.

To preface—even though it is legal to be sold, bought, and prescribed from clinics, the usage of cannabis in the food industry is still highly regulated. The CBD compound is stated to offer some benefits, including pain and anxiety relief, but unless you consume an extremely large amount, you will most likely not feel a mental buzz.

But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t taste good. Here are our picks of places to go for some treats as you relax.

[Hero and featured image credit: WholeWeed House]

Where to find cannabis-infused foods in Bangkok