Where to find cannabis-infused foods in Bangkok, from weed cookies to omakase

With Thailand’s marijuana legalisation in place, it is time to update our CBD food destinations. Here’s where to find cannabis-infused foods in Bangkok.
Following legislative changes, the country’s attitude towards cannabis has been much more relaxed, and many try to educate themselves on the usage and effects of the plant. Now, many eateries have begun to infuse cannabis into their menu, pushing the industry into a very interesting direction.
To preface—even though it is legal to be sold, bought, and prescribed from clinics, the usage of cannabis in the food industry is still highly regulated. The CBD compound is stated to offer some benefits, including pain and anxiety relief, but unless you consume an extremely large amount, you will most likely not feel a mental buzz.
But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t taste good. Here are our picks of places to go for some treats as you relax.
[Hero and featured image credit: WholeWeed House]
Where to find cannabis-infused foods in Bangkok
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
In addition to the clever name, this homey coffee joint offers a variety of heartwarming pastries and drinks. If you’re a bit hungry, try one of their mouthwatering toasties and pair it with some flavoured sodas. Some of their specialties include fudge chocolate brownies, Basque burnt cheesecakes, and gummies—all infused with cannabis.
2 /7
Located in the bustling Phayathai district, this little cafe sells drinks, baked goods, and everything cannabis. Enjoy their cranberry oatmeal cookies, matcha brownies, or their vegan banana cake. If you’re feeling adventurous, they also occasionally offer cannabis mooping, or pork skewers. All of the ingredients are sourced from organic farms, which adds that extra magic.
3 /7
Cannabis or not, Leaf Cannabis Cafe’s menu is filled to the brim with delicious treats to celebrate yourself. Cannabis scones, “Galaxy” banana muffins, cannabis almond cream butter croissant—mouthwatering treats with prices more than reasonable. There are also CBD chocolate donuts as a keto option, as you sit and adore the Mardi-style interior, along with a range of CBD-infused teas and coffees to pair with your food.
4 /7
Taking the phrase “getting high” to a whole new level, MD-82 is a refurbished airliner, turned into a cosy cafe. But it’s more than just being Instagram-worthy, as diners can order their scrumptious food highlights, including CBD-infused pizzas and porkchop steak. You can pair them with a variety CBD cocktails and teas they serve, as you relax in their spa section—utilising essential and CBD oils. All of their cannabis is sourced from the medicinal clinic next door.
5 /7
Empty Plates Bangkok does not have a physical location per se, but it’s a private catering service that brings fine dining straight to your home. Their 4-course CBD tasting menu is priced at THB 1,900, which prominently features hemp as the main ingredient, and according to them, not just another use of CBD as a gimmick for short-term traffic. Their menu changes weekly, so it would be the perfect opportunity for special celebrations and other private get-togethers.
Koko is home to Thailand’s first CBD omakase, in which guests can enjoy a Japanese dining experience that features cannabis as the main ingredient. At THB 3,555++ per person, diners will enjoy 15 courses of hemp, along with other premium ingredients. If you’re not into cannabis, they’re also offering a range of afforable omakase courses, which is a good place to try if you’re new to omakase.
7 /7
Shin Shabu is a buffet restaurant, offering a variety of wagyu beef, kurobuta pork, fish, vegetables, and more, in an all-you-can-eat style for THB 399. The interesting part is that they also have cannabis-infused shabu that allows guest to feel a little more relaxed with every bite. If that doesn’t convince you yet—all their prawns come already peeled, and that’s one of the best thing you can hear as a shabu lover.