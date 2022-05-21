Durian: yay or nay? For the yays, this one’s for you durian lovers. A durian-flavoured ice cream, a durian-centric afternoon tea, and more — here’s where to find the best durian desserts in Bangkok.

Whilst some find the scent notoriously unpleasant, others are completely seduced by durian. For those who love it, many restaurants and bakeshops in Bangkok dedicate a sweet menu to the pungent fruit. Let’s take a quick look at some of the most interesting durian desserts available now in Bangkok.

Taking over the food scene after our proud mango sticky rice season is the king of all fruits: durian. From an Indian spin to a complete durian afternoon tea set, Bangkok is treating durian season this 2022 with much diversity.

Where to find the best durian desserts in Bangkok

ChikaLicious Dessert is a New York dessert shop with expertise in anything sweet. Layered cakes, cheesecakes, baked scones, cake pops, ice cream, you name it. For this particular period durian and mangosteen ice cream are the store’s newest inventions to celebrate the king and queen of fruit. The yellow durian ice cream is packed with pure flavour and richness, while the mangosteen ice cream is stuffed with mangosteen flesh. The best part? It doesn’t emanate strong odour, so is safe to keep in your refrigerator.

ChikaLicious Dessert is located on Rama IV road Kluaynamthai, and is open from 8am to 7pm and in Ari from 9am to 7pm. Cake booths are available at Siam Paragon, The Emporium, and EmQuartier.

Ventisi and Zing Bakery

For a die-hard durian lovers, an afternoon tea at Ventisi will be your heaven. Executive Pastry Chef Thawat Prathumpuang is bringing wonderful durian-based creations to the Durian Afternoon Tea, including Durian Tiramisu, Double Durian Cheesecake, Chocolate Strawberry Covered Durian, Durian Pop, White Chocolate Truffle Durian, Durian Macarons and many more.

Durian Afternoon Tea is served at Ventisi and Zing Bakery at Centara Grand everyday from 6.30am-10.30pm at THB888 for two person. For more information, contact 02 100 6255.

For an innovative variation of durian dessert, come to Gaa. At this progressive Indian restaurant, durian is given a spiced twist with grilled durian drizzled with ginger, jaggery, black pepper, and winter truffle glaze. The creamy fruit is then served with fennel-sweetened missi roti, a savoury flatbread, and homemade butter.

Gaa is located in Sukhumvit 53, and opens everyday from 6pm onwards and for lunch on weekends from 12pm.

Ekkamai Macchiato is known among its neighbours to serve some very hot and flavourful Thai dishes. Apart from that, the cafe also serves up some delectable desserts like Basque Cheesecake and Durian Cheese Pie. This pristine box of yellow creaminess includes layers of buttery crackers, durian cream cheese, and a big bunch of fresh durian flesh on top.

Ekkamai Macchiato has 2 branches in Ekkamai 12 and The Parq, and opens everyday from 8am-5pm.

Bangkok’s cheekiest bakery never misses a chance to play with seasonal fruits, and this season it’s going all in with Durian Sticky Rice Cheese Pie. Transferring all the flavours of durian sticky rice or ‘Khao Niew Durian’ into one beautiful cake, this item is perfect as a gift or simply as your weekly treat. The dessert is comprised of rich layers of thick biscuit crust, sticky rice cream cheese, and soft durian on top.

The Rolling Pinn ships desserts nationwide from 7am to 9pm. Its main hub is located in Sukhumvit 39. For more information, contact 065 993 7536.

This article first appeared on Prestige Thailand.