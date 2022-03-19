Where to find the best American BBQ in Bangkok, for when you crave ribs and wings

Unless you’re vegan, there are few things quite as satisfying as an American BBQ feast.
Smoked brisket, ribs, and an array of hearty, wholesome, and deeply indulgent sides make up plenty of the reason behind why this barbecue treat is proving so popular.
Nevertheless, the art of the smoked meat is no easy feat. It takes time, skill, and plenty of attention to detail to really master it. Here, we round up some of our favourite American BBQ and smokehouses in Bangkok.
As a side note: a lot of these places also celebrate the big American holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, so if you’re looking for a classic feast on those occasions, it’s a good space to bookmark.
The Smokin’ Pug is a true Bangkok American BBQ classic if there ever was one. The “laid-back American smokehouse” in Langsuan serves up an array of dishes from pulled pork and beef brisket over to baby back pork ribs, smoked pork sausages, and even smoked wings. Beloved BBQ sides like baked beans, cornbread, and potato salad are on the menu, too, as well as a bar to visit for post-dinner drinks.
For the moment, Ask Kickers Briskets & Bourbon is doing delivery only, so for those nights when you feel like ordering in a feast, your prayers have been answered here. Specialising in a “low and slow” live fire American BBQ, the meats here are 100% wood smoked for authentic flavour. Highlights include the smoked BBQ pork ribs, the Biscuit & Brisket dish, and the classic smoked beef brisket. All the classic sides are available here too, as well as a super indulgent “Bagels & Schmears” menu.
Another “low and slow” specialist, The Pit Master has two outposts: Nonthaburi and Nana Square. Specialising in various types and cuts of grilled meat, they’ve got plenty of great sharing platters for those looking to order a little bit of everything. Highlights here include lamb ribs, chitterling, and ox tongue, which are complimented by sides like cheese corn salad, coleslaw, or a mixed fries platter. Indulgent.
Billy’s Smokehouse Bangkok claims that “meat, fire, and smoke” are the main ingredients in their dishes, and they sure know how to utilise these very well. An extremely popular joint, the Phloenchit smokehouse serves up classic and imaginative grilled goods. From Hickory Smoked Crispy Wings, Smoked Clams, and NY Strip Steak, over to Pastrami Carbonara and a Pork Banh Mi Deluxe, the options and endless.
For when you want to kick it old school and visit a true OG BBQ spot in Bangkok, it’s got to be Roadhouse. Located in Silom, the menu here may not be as fancy as that of the newer places, but it sure proves that you can’t fault a classic. Kick back with ribs, burgers, steaks, and some divine Buffalo wings, and if you’re a sports fan, enjoy the vast variety of sports broadcasted here.
Grizzly Smokehouse is a Central Texas smokehouse in Bangkok specialising in event, delivery, and catering. A spot that is definitely worth pre-ordering from, the highlights here are definitely the pork and beef ribs, known for completely sliding off the bone, and deeply satisfying both hardcore foodies and foodies who like to take Instagram photos alike. Be sure to place an order early as they sell out very fast.
If you too are a beast that needs to be fed, check out Feed The Beast. Located on Charoen Nakhon Road, the smokehouse specialises in Texas-style barbecue and craft beers. Highlights here include the Smoked BBQ Brisket, Smoked Chicken, and BBQ Pork Ribs. Mixed platters and burgers are also available.
Granted, Aromkwan isn’t exactly American (at all), but this grill master simply could not be missing for our list of smoked goods. The Asian smokery prides itself in Asian, Japanese, Malaysian, and specifically Isaan flavours, serving up its meats on banana leaves in a private dining setting. Highlights include Biryani Ribs, Smoked Pork Knuckle Curry, and Coconut Husk Smoked Red Snapper. Divine.