Where to find the best beef rice bowls in Bangkok
18 Nov 2021 06:58 PM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Anyone who loves steak, barbecue, or burgers will devour this dish with gusto. Here are places in Bangkok that serve the best beef rice bowls.

A simple but flavour-packed meal that has gradually made its way into people’s list of comfort food, from Thai and Japanese, to fusion style, you can easily find beef rice bowls in every corner of Bangkok. If you’re searching for the real best ones in town, here’s a list to keep in mind.

26Braisedbeef

26Braisedbeef

Looking for one of the best lunch spots in Charoenkrung? 26Braisedbeef is calling you. Along with Thai condiments, they embrace the authentic Chinese cooking style to serve mouth-watering beef rice bowls that got us really hooked.

26Braisedbeef
Smoked

Smoked

If you’re craving the taste of American barbecue, look no further than Smoked. Through countless grilling, smoking, and roasting meats, you’ll have a beef rice bowl with a lovely aroma. Don’t forget to check out their new branch that will be opening on November 20 as well.

Smoked
Teppen

Teppen

Crowd-favourite rice bowls from Teppen are what you need to pamper your taste buds during the weekend. Besides their classic and well-moved beef rice bowl, their monthly and seafood rice bowl menus are also what you’ll regret skipping.

Teppen
Kon La Jaan

Kon La Jaan

Kon La Jaan proves that even the underrated Thai-French rib eye steak makes a drool-worthy beef rice bowl. Besides the juiciness of the beef, their homemade compound butter and caramelized onions are what take the flavour up a notch.

Kon La Jaan
Tora Tora Japanese Kitchen

Tora Tora Japanese Kitchen

Beef rice bowls from Tora Tora Japanese Kitchen are a heavenly combination of juicy steaks and Japanese rice. Whether you go for the plain or fried rice, you’ll soon discover your new obsession.

Tora Tora Japanese Kitchen
Chunn

Chunn

Specialized in all kinds of beef that you could possibly imagine, there’s no way that Chunn is going to disappoint you. Pair your beef rice bowl with their popular wagyu katsu sando (Japanese-style sandwich) and you’ve got yourself a perfect meal. Carbs on carbs on carbs.

Chunn
Fat Beef Bangkok

Fat Beef Bangkok

Craving Thai flavours? Fat Beef Bangkok has got you covered. They’ve got several variations of beef rice bowls to help you switch up the flavours. If you’re feeling a little adventurous, we recommend giving the popular beef tongue rice bowls a try. Prepare to be bombarded with flavours.

Fat Beef Bangkok
Gyudon House

Gyudon House

Believe it or not, Gyudon House makes flavour-packed beef rice bowls without any help from MSG. Served together with Japanese-style soft-cooked eggs and salmon roe, it’s a pure addiction.

Gyudon House
35 Dry Aged Beef

35 Dry Aged Beef

Don’t let the name fool you. It may sound dry, but 35 Dry Aged Beef serves one of the best beef dishes in town. Their signature beef rice bowl served with shoyu-marinated egg will just have you coming back for more.

35 Dry Aged Beef
Mahasan

Mahasan

If you love the aroma and flavour of charcoal-grilled beef, you need to make your way to Mahasan. With a selection of premium beef cuts that you can choose from, you’ll know why it’s what all the foodies are raving about. The queues are long, so reservation is highly recommended.

Mahasan
Kinniku Gyudon

Kinniku Gyudon

Kinniku Gyudon brings the authentic taste of gyudon to the Bangkok food scene. They’ve over 10 years of experience in making scrumptious rice bowls. Coupled with the imported black Angus beef, it’s simply irresistible.

Kinniku Gyudon
Tan Kun

Tan Kun

Tan Kun brings back the vibe of the bygone era and prides itself in using premium Thai beef. Charcoal-grilled in Thai style, you’ll love the fragrance of palm sugar that fills the air when you order this dish. Perfect for the food ‘gram as well, if you order other dishes that are served with banana leaves and Thai baskets.

Tan Kun
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

