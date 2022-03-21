Where to find the best bingsu in Bangkok

Here’s our list of cafes with the best bingsu to cool yourself down and beat the torturing Bangkok heat this summer.
When it comes to a delicious and refreshing dessert for hot days, a Korean shaved ice dessert or bingsu sits at the top of our list. Full of decadent chunky toppings, not only is bingsu a favourite among Korea-obsessed fans but it is also a favourite amongst dessert lovers. Here, we’ve curated a list of cafes in Bangkok with the best bingsu to help you embrace the summer while letting Korea’s popular summer delight cool you from the inside.
6 cafes in Bangkok with the best bingsu
Hailing from the country of its origin, Sulbing Korean Dessert Café is one of the most popular dessert brands that serves more than 16 types of bingsu. Besides using traditional ingredients, they play around with various snacks and combinations for fun and irresistible desserts. The fabulous blend of sweetness and texture in their bingsu bowls will certainly pull you back for more.
As its name suggests, Make Me Mango is a mango dessert haven that will thrill any mango lover or convert anyone who isn’t one yet. There’s absolutely nothing more satisfying than indulging in their pulp-y and velvety mango bingsu that comes with a luscious and creamy mango ice cream. The ultimate summer relief that will please your taste buds.
Cheevit Cheeva never runs out of creativity to create a can’t-miss signature and seasonal menu items. From the bubble Thai tea, raspberry panna cotta, and durian sticky rice, to the crowd-pleasing salted egg yolk bua loi bingsu, the unique flavours and textures that you’ll enjoy here will take your bingsu cravings and summer desserts to the next level.
You wouldn’t know that cheese, chocolate truffles, and brownies make an awesome combo with bingsu until you make your way to Noonkotsi Korean Dessert Café. They offer a variety of fruit and ice cream flavours for your choice of toppings. Pair your bingsu with their honey toast and you’ve got yourself a perfect afternoon treat to beat the heat.
The newly-opened XUXU Café is where you’ll find a selection of bingsu infused with your favourite drinks. Whether it’s Thai tea, matcha, or milo, you won’t believe what you’ll be able to find.
Of course, the ever-popular After You had to make it into our list. They’ve got almost every kind of dessert that you may crave, including their signature Japanese-style bingsu (kagikori). They also serve up a delectable marian plum with sticky rice kagikori to celebrate the season of mayongchid in Thailand.
