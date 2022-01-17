Where to find the best, most juicy burgers in Phuket

There’s nothing quite like a good, juicy burger. Even though Phuket has plenty of culinary offerings (some really noteworthy street food especially), for the days where you feel like sinking your teeth into a patty between two buns, here’s where to find the best burgers on the island.
From vegan burgers to internationally-inspired burgers, there’s a little something for every taste bud here. Whilst many burger joints in Phuket have closed permanently or temporarily, diners will be happy to know that there are still plenty of places to enjoy this treat. Read on for our top picks.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Melissa Walker Horn/Unsplash]
Jump To / Table of Contents
For a burger restaurant that stays true to its name, head to Big Boy’s Burger Club for some really junky burgers. They’ve got a massive selection of both beef and chicken burgers, and even low-carb, no-bun burgers. Beyond the plethora of toppings, the big burgers go really well with their playful names. These range from ‘The Holy Moly,’ over too ‘The Y.O.L.O.’ and ‘The Blues Brothers.’ Take your pick.
You probably know Prime Burger from Bangkok, so you’ll be happy to find that the beloved burger chain has also opened in Phuket. Their smash burger menu has made it to Patong, alongside an impressive selection of fries. The burgers here are named and inspired by different cities, from New York and London to Dubai and Bangkok.
Perhaps you don’t feel like eating meat today or perhaps you’re a full-on vegan. Either way, everyone should make their way to Vegan Junkie Chalong at least once to enjoy their indulgent vegan specialties. Beyond burgers, they also serve pizza, “phish” and chips, pasta, ice cream, and more. Vegan food? Boring? Not here.
Five Loaves knows that nothing beats the classic combo of burgers and shakes. Here, they serve up a fun variety of milkshakes with impressive toppings, against a super ‘grammable backdrop of Pulp Fiction wall art. Open since 2015, it’s no wonder why this place has been a long favourite.
Since you’re already on the island, why not head somewhere tropical and chill to enjoy your favourite burgers? Unni’s is a fun spot to visit in Nai Harn, serving super messy, dripping, juicy burgers. They also do brunch favourites like avocado on toast, as well as classic snack favourites like tacos, nachos, and smoothie bowls. Go for it all.
If you’re big on meat, you’ll appreciate HASH Burger’s 100% Australian beef patties. They specialise in grilling and marinating their meats using secret recipes, but also have a vast selection of veggie and chicken burgers. Beyond this, they also serve up German sausages, and even have a menu for Thai food, too.