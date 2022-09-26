Weekend trip guide: The best, absolutely mouthwatering burgers in Singapore

Calories? We don’t know her. From hawker centres to haute restaurants, burgers are everywhere in Singapore. Let us show you where to find the very best.
For this list, we’re focusing on the smaller guys. Not that there’s anything wrong with Five Guys and Shake Shack, but these purveyors offer their own stylistic take on the classic American meal backed by top ingredients.
The places include Burgerlabo, restauranteur Ken Loon’s R&D lab to create a better burger, and Three Buns, which represents chef Adam Penney’s quest to perfect the dish. From the west coast of the US comes 25 Degrees Burger, while New York provides Black Tap.
Proudly American as well is Burger Bar New York, which slings them from a graffitied-laden diner, while England brings us a local branch of Burger & Lobster. Homegrown brands are just as deserving of a mention, including Meatsmith, (Working Title) | Burger Bar, and Wildfire Burgers. See below for more.
9 places to get the best burgers in Singapore
Originating in Los Angeles, 25 Degrees prides itself on using premium American and Australian beef to craft its burgers. Both the Number One and Number Two burgers have a slight Italian bent to them, the first featuring crescenza and prelibato gorgonzola cheeses with caramelised onion, arugula, and thousand island dressing, and the former holding together roasted tomatoes, burrata, crispy prosciutto, and pesto. Number Three turns to Mexico with jalapeño, avocado, and chipotle with Mezzo Secco jack cheese.
S$14++ per burger
Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 12pm – 10.30pm
Fridays, 12pm – midnight
Saturdays, 8am – midnight
Sundays, 8am – 10.30pm
This joint began life as a breakfast and brunch spot for Shophouse The Boutique Hostel guests before finding themselves slinging burgers, so much so they haven’t decided on a proper name for themselves. But it doesn’t matter when the burgers are this proper. The Classic slaps together smoked cheddar, charred onions, dill pickles, tomato chilli jam and their Special Saus with an Angus patty, while the newer Schmesh showcases smoked black garlic mayonnaise.
S$14++ – S$22++ per burger
Sundays – Fridays, 12pm – 10pm
Saturdays, 12pm – 11pm
Black Tap’s All-American Burger continues the tradition of this New York City institution by insisting that the USDA Prime patty is cooked on the griddle, flipped once, layered with two slices of American cheese, and finished with lettuce and tomato on a potato bun. Alternatively, get the award-winning Greg Norman, which highlights a half-pound wagyu patty with house-made buttermilk dill, blue cheese, and arugula.
S$23++ – S$29++ per burger
Weekdays, 11.30am – 11pm
Weekends, 11am – 11pm
Set up in 2016 by Naked Finn boss Ken Loon, Burgerlabo is his R&D lab to create a better burger. This resulted in the Basic Burger, whose patty is a blend of 100 percent grass-fed Argentinean Aberdeen Angus and Japanese Kuroge Washu A4 wagyu, grilled a la plancha, and topped with IPA-pickled red onions, American cheese, wagyu fat, and house-made shio kombu mayonnaise between potato buns. The Pure Japanese Wagyu Burger ups the indulgence with a patty made entirely out of beef from Toriyama Umami wagyu.
S$25++ – S$45++ per burger
Tuesdays – Saturdays, 12pm – 3pm, 6pm – 10.30pm
Burger Bar serves up old school American burgers in a delightfully gritty diner. Made from freshly butchered and ground Nebraskan beef, the concise menu presents variations on the classic hamburger and cheeseburger, from bacon additions to lashings of jalapeño. Fried buttermilk chicken burger, pastrami sandwich, and boozy craft beer round out the offerings.
S$23.10++ – S$31.90++ per burger
Mondays – Thursdays, 11.30am – 10.30pm
Fridays – Saturdays, 11.30am – 11.30pm
Sundays, 11.30am – 8.30pm
From a small Irish pub in London to locations in Singapore, New York, and Dubai, Burger & Lobster prides itself on serving beef from family-owned farms. The signature Cheeseburger comprises of Nebraskan family-farmed beef between brioche buns with lettuce, house sauce, and aged cheddar, while the Smoked BBQ adds on smoked cheddar, maple glazed bacon, BBQ mayonnaise, kale, and tomato and balsamic onion jam. The Beast Burger combines their other speciality, lobster, with brie, truffle and tarragon mayonnaise, fennel, and Chinese cabbage slaw.
S$14++ – S$20++ per burger
Daily, 11am – 10.30pm
Meathsmith only does one burger, but it is glorious. The Wagyu Cheeseburger consists of double beef brisket patties, American sliced cheddar, house-made pickles, and their secret burger sauce placed between two potato buns. It may be pricey, but every Tuesday, they offer the burger for S$10 when you opt for pick up.
S$29++ per burger
Daily, 11.30am – midnight
Three Buns started with London chef Adam Penney, who obsessed over high quality meat and homemade sauces to create the perfect burger. He ended up with the Baby Huey, featuring a Tasmanian Vintage beef patty with ketchup, Tillamook cheddar, pickles, spiced mayonnaise, and brioche buns. There’s also Smokin’ B Boy, which has smoked applewood cheddar, Dingley Dell beer and treacle streaky bacon, BBQ ketchup, smokey mayonnaise, and fried onions, while Burning Man brings the heat with gochujang, jalapeño relish, and dashi mayonnaise under a wholemeal mango flour bun.
S$18++ – S$27++ per burger
Mondays – Thursdays, 5.30pm – 10.30pm
Fridays, 12pm – 11.30pm
Saturdays, 11am – 11.30pm
Sundays, 10am – 10.30pm
Launched in 2015, Wildfire uses a binchotan fired grill to cook the burgers, which gives the patties a charred and smoky flavour. The Classic 001 places USDA Certified black Angus beef with American cheese, caramelised onions and gherkin between brioche buns, and other renditions range from Shabu Burger to the vegetarian Portobello & Friends Burger. For other items, get the fried chicken, which is made only from fresh meat.
S$11++ – S$21++ per burger
Daily, 12pm – 3pm, 5.30pm – 10.30pm