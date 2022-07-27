Where to find the best chicken rice in Bangkok (outside of Pratunam)

This has been simultaneously one of the most difficult and one of the easiest stories for us to research. Here are the best chicken rice spots in Bangkok.

We know that when it comes to chicken rice, everybody in Bangkok has a street-side favourite. Whether it’s your go-to drunk food or your must-have breakfast dish, Hainanese chicken rice (or Thai-style Hainanese chicken rice) is a time-tested and deeply beloved dish for many. In fact, Bangkokians can get really territorial and worked up about their chicken rice recommendations.

Some swear by Soi Convent as the place to get chicken rice. Others are Team Kaeo Pochana. Most of us have engaged in Pratunam’s Go-Ang versus Kuang Heng debate at least once in our lives. And many more have simply resorted to good old Boon Tong Kee.

Bangkok is packed with great chicken rice options, and that’s a fact. Here, we decided to cut through a lot of the noise to provide a fool-proof and fail-safe list of great chicken rice spots to bookmark. We’ve kept our list short and specific, as many popular spots don’t have social media presence, and may be a little trickier to find.

Perhaps you’re on holiday in Thailand and want to see what the hype is all about, or perhaps you just want to switch up your regular order. From the classics to the more contemporary, find our list of the best chicken rice in Bangkok below (bar Pratunam, of course).

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Hai Num Nang]

Where to find the best chicken rice in Bangkok