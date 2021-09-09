Where to find the best croffles in Bangkok

Croffles are gradually making their way to a Bangkok breakfast favourite, and they even have us going back for seconds or even thirds.

Croffles are waffle-shaped croissants that originated from South Korea. They’re currently the latest hybrid-dessert trend that has everyone buzzing. Regardless of what you choose to pair them with, they are a quick and easy breakfast to get you up and going. Countless cafes in Bangkok serve awesome croffles and deliver them right to your doorstep. Here, we’ve curated a list of cafes where you can order them for the most joyful treat.

[Hero Image Credit: Madi BKK; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @yeiffeleeeee]