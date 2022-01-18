Where to find the best English breakfast in Bangkok

Fried eggs, sausages, tomatoes, mushrooms, baked beans, bacon, toast. Yes, we’re talking English breakfast.
The archetypal dishes in a traditional English breakfast are eggs, sausages, tomatoes, mushrooms, beans, bacon, toast, potatoes, and black pudding. There’s nothing quite like them when you’re craving a big breakfast, and luckily Bangkok has several spots that offer this hearty meal.
Perhaps you’re a Brit in Thailand looking to reminiscence over the taste of home. Perhaps you’re a breakfast aficionado looking to explore all new options. Or perhaps you’re simply craving a good English breakfast. Either way, here are five places in Bangkok offering the most bangin’ English breakfast.
5 places with the best English Breakfast in Bangkok:
First on the list is perhaps the most British spot in the city, The British Club. A home away from home for Brits, ‘The Great British Sunday Brunch’ offered is inclusive of the full English breakfast and signature British Sunday roast. Could it get any more British? We think not.
Location: Silom
Price Range: ฿฿฿
We can’t write about English breakfast and not include a pub. The one we’re spotlighting is Fitzgeralds Irish Pub located in bustling Sukhumvit, which even has a standalone breakfast menu. The ‘Big Breakfast’ is inclusive of eggs, sausages, back bacon, baked beans, mushrooms, hash brown, black pudding, tomato, English toast, and a choice between coffee or tea. If you’re looking for British dishes beyond English breakfast, they’ve got those, too. View the full menu here.
Location: Sukhumvit 12
Price Range: ฿฿
Established 25 years ago in 1997, The Londoner Brew Pub is Bangkok’s oldest microbrewery and gastropub. Apart from their house-brewed beer, their ‘All Day Big Breakfast’ is also a must-try. The pub serves a mean Sunday roast, too. View their full menu here.
Location: Phatthanakan
Price Range: ฿฿
As the name suggests, this place is all about that morning meal. A cherished breakfast and brunch spot among city dwellers, you’ll find the English breakfast under the eatery’s ‘Great Eggspectations’ section. After all, with great eggspectations, comes great breakfast. View the full menu here.
Location: Phloen Chit, Phrom Phong
Price Range: ฿฿
Last on the list is another favoured breakfast and brunch spot. (Not Just) Another Cup is (not just) another restaurant. Their extensive menu serves everything from smoothies to healthy dishes to sandwiches and more. For the English breakfast, browse through their ‘International Breakfast’ menu. View the full menu here.
Location: Silom
Price Range: ฿฿
