Indulging in a frozen sweet treat during these swelteringly hot days is a thing of absolute bliss. Here’s where you can find the best frozen yogurt in Bangkok.

Ice cream is a classic go-to treat for most of us. However, for the person who prefers something lighter and creamier, frozen yogurt really takes the cake. Especially during the days when Bangkok heat becomes unbearable, finding the best spot to satisfy your cravings shouldn’t be so tough. Unsure of where to start? We’ve selected our favourite spots in Bangkok to guide you through.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Pleased Yoghurt Bar]

Where to find the best frozen yogurt in Bangkok