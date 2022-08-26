Where to find the best, most addictive gyoza in Bangkok

There’s nothing quite like a plate of hot, crunchy, stuffed-to-the-brim gyoza. You can’t fight us on this. Here’s where you can find the best gyoza in Bangkok.
A craving for good gyoza can hit unlike many others. Whether you consume 12 pieces alone by yourself because you’ve had a tough day (it helps), or you order 30 pieces to serve at your next dinner party (it’s popular), gyoza has proven to be a real hit-and-hardly-ever-miss for lovers of Japanese food. Often times accompanying ramen, there’s no shortage of the beloved appetiser here in Bangkok, yet some restaurants about town have really mastered its art.
Whether you seek unique fillings, vegan options, or award-winning bites, we asked around in the community to put together a list of the best gyoza in Bangkok. Read on for our favourite finds, and plan your next gyoza getaway right.
[Hero Image Credit: Jamie Saw/Pexels]
Where to find the best gyoza in Bangkok
Jump To / Table of Contents
We wanted to stray away from more mainstream chains for this list, but no round-up of Bangkok’s best gyoza would be complete without mention of Kinza. A favourite at house parties (their 30-piece boxes are ideal), Kinza is one of the OG gyoza-specific eateries in Bangkok. Their flavours span original, cheese (a must-try), and spicy mala gyoza, each available pan-seared or fried, all of which are fuss-free and super comforting to order home.
For those seeking something slightly fancier, Teraoka should be your go-to. The 7-time ‘Gyoza Champion’ (yup) from Gyoza Stadium Tokyo is a real expert in gyoza-making and serving, with an inspired menu to suit. Whether you go for original, ebi prawn, spicy kurobuta pork, Tokyo curry, seafood, or even vegan filling, you’re sure to find something memorable here. As of late, Teraoka has even launched a special collab menu with Chef Gigg Kamol.
Menya Itto is most beloved for its ramen, be it the signature Tsukemen or the Sengyo ramen. Hailing from Tokyo, it comes as hardly a surprise, then, that Menya Itto also serves a mean selection of gyoza, from classic iterations over to fancy iterations like lobster filling. Pair with the signature noodle dish for a well-rounded meal in true Japanese style.
Those who are serious foodies probably already know of this restaurant, tucked away in a quiet enclave near Surawong road. Those who wish to dine where chefs dine should add it to their list. Kiew Leaw Ning serves up a great selection of gyoza, inter-webbed for crisp skin on the outside, and a soupy soft texture on the inside. For something different, try the lamb gyoza, which offers a delicious and hearty change from your regular order.
A lot of the restaurants on our list hail from Tokyo, yet here’s one that proves gyoza from Okinawa can be really good, too. Okinawa Restaurant Kinjo highlights the cuisine of this southern Japanese island, focusing on delicious and healthy dishes. Located in Prakanong, we’re big fans of the gyoza here, which acts as a beautiful accompaniment to the interesting overall menu.
It only makes sense that at least one of our gyoza recommendations for Bangkok hails from J Avenue. At Ikkousha Thailand, Tetsunabe Gyoza is the star, served alongside Hakata ramen typical to the area of Fukuoka. Pan-seared to perfection, expect an immaculate crispy exterior on these traditionally small gyozas, with a flavourful meat filling to suit.