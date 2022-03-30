Where to find the best, most refreshing Khao Chae in Bangkok this summer

Delighting in Khao Chae is a traditional way of cooling down during the summer in Thailand. Here is where to find the best Khao Chae in Bangkok.

Other than sunscreen shopping and binge-eating ice cream, summer also translates to another thing in Thailand: Khao Chae season. In fact, it’s one of the perks that come with the scorching hot season. For those first hearing of this dish, here’s a bit of context and backstory. First off, it’s a dish where rice is soaked in jasmine water together with a set of condiments. Khao Chae is the Thai-Mon legacy food, and was once upon a time only served in the palace before being shared and enjoyed throughout the country. Now, Khao Chae is cooked and served in its traditional form in numerous restaurants around town. Here is where to find the best ones in Bangkok for this summer.

[Hero image credit: The Mandarin Oriental Shop; featured image credit: Marie Guimar]

Where to find the best Khao Chae in Bangkok

The Khao Chae from The Mandarin Oriental Shop utilises only quality ingredients found throughout the country, from Yasothorn to Phetchaburi. The jasmine rice in fragrant jasmine water is enjoyed with seven different condiments cooked to the recipes of Chef Pom Phatchara’s grandmother, in order to attain the original taste from ancient times. Guests are also given the option to enjoy Chef Pom’s Khao Chae in a regular box or in a nostalgic Thai-style tiffin.

Dates: 1 April 2022-31 May 2022

Price: From THB 640

More information: 02 659 9000

At The House of Smooth Curry, Chef Montri and his team set out to create Khao Chae according to the ancient royal recipes. Organic rice from Amnat Charoen is soaked in jasmine-scented water overnight to enhance the aroma and then served with eight savoury condiments such as shrimp paste balls, pickled turnip with egg, salted egg yolk with minced pork, and more. The seasonal marian plum syrup is served at the end as a sweet dessert.

Dates: Until 30 April 2022

Price: From THB 850++

More information: 02 650 8800

Siam Tea Room, a laid-back tea room and exceptional Thai restaurant, will woo guests with its Khao Chae and an expansive set inclusive of an amuse bouche and nine flavourful condiments such as fried herbal fish and shrimp paste, fried butterfly pea stuffed with shrimp, and vegetable crudités. To complete the meal, freshly-made watermelon lime juice is served to rejuvenate the body and refresh the mind.

Dates: Until May 2022

Price: From THB 590++

More information: 02 059 5999

Saneh Jaan’s attention to detail is demonstrated in its seasonal Khao Chae menu. The rice is double-steamed in order to achieve that soft yet chewy ‘al dente’ stage, before being soaked in floral scented water with scented ice cubes. The 11 side condiments such as sticky shrimp paste balls and candied radish all have the right amount of sweetness and sourness to balance the ample taste of the rice.

Dates: Until 16 May 2022

Price: From THB 850++

More information: 062 534 3394

Khao is a Thai fine dining and chef’s table restaurant specialising in royal Thai recipes that are hard to find elsewhere. Among several succulent dishes, Khao’s version of Khao Chae always attracts a large crowd to its annual launch. This year, the restaurant is serving the authentic candle-scented steamed rice with eight side dishes and side vegetables such as stir-fried fish, shredded pork, fish-stuffed red onion and more.

Dates: 31 May 2022

Price: From THB 650++

More information: 02 381 2575

Named after one of the most influential women in the Ayutthaya period, Marie Guimar restaurant specialises in cooking authentic Thai dishes using original recipes with a touch of creativity. All the dishes here are cooked from organic ingredients, including the Khao Chae set which is inclusive of a perfectly cooked and chemical-free rice soaked in jasmine water, various side dishes, two very rare Thai appetisers – mashed taro stuffed with shrimp and flower-shaped dumpling – and finally a refreshing Som Chun dessert.

Dates: Until 31 May 2022

Price: From THB 590

More information: 02 258 5697

At the Thai Jim Thompson Restaurant, expect food and beverages served amidst beautiful traditional Thai architecture in an indoor and outdoor seating area in the heart of the city. A truly romantic location, enjoy their Khao Chae this season alongside six side dishes and mango sticky rice for dessert.

Dates: 16 March 2022-30 April 2022

Price: From THB 590++

More information: 02 612 3601

Next, we’ve got Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit’s Market Café, a product of a partnership between the hotel and the Michelin-starred Khao. This chic Thai restaurant serves a wide variety of Thai dishes, and, of course, for this season, the star of the menu is the Khao Chae. The dish is meticulously prepared and is inclusive of rice soaked in jasmine-infused water served with an array of traditional condiments.

Price: From THB 1,350++

More information: 02 098 1234

For the ultimate traditional Thai experience, travel back in time at Baan Raman Riverside. Here, expect a Thai-Mon restaurant with Thai-influenced architecture, wooden interiors, and outdoor seating. You can indulge in their Khao Chae by the Chao Phraya river.

More information: 02 581 3816

This article first appeared on Prestige Thailand.