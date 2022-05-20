After CNN named it the world’s best food in 2011, Massaman curry shot to international fame. However, those who are familiar with Thai food will know that it has long held a special place in the gourmand’s heart. Here’s where to find the best, most satisfying Massaman curry in Bangkok.

Even though it is considered a mild curry, Massaman is a rich dish. Combining elements from various countries and cuisines, it is a dish that holds a rich cultural history. It stands out for its use of cardamom, cinnamon, and potato, blending beautifully with ingredients very common in Thai cuisine, such as chili, peanuts, lemongrass, shallots, or shrimp paste.

Here in Bangkok, several restaurants pride themselves in serving up a fine Massaman curry. Made with chicken, beef, or lamb, here’s where to head when your next Massaman craving hits.

[Hero Image Credit: Khao]

Where to find the best Massaman curry in Bangkok