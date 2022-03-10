Here are the best green tea-flavoured desserts in Bangkok that we love very matcha.
Swipe, swipe, it’s a match(a)! Green tea has come a long way from tea bags and tea leaves. Matcha, a finely ground Japanese green tea powder, has become a cherished flavour all across the globe. What started off as an experimental flavouring is now a staple flavouring for desserts and beverages. For some, matcha is the new coffee. For some, matcha is the new chocolate. If you’re a fellow lover of this groundbreaking evergreen (pun intended) ingredient, here is where to find the best matcha desserts in Bangkok.
7 spots with the best matcha desserts in Bangkok
This contemporary matcha bar is a devoted tea room in the city that explores the ingredient in several ways, resulting in drool-worthy desserts. The standout dessert is definitely the ‘MTCH Cheesecake’. Rich, indulgent, creamy – just the right mix of flavours.
Must-try dessert: MTCH Cheesecake
Brought to you by matcha experts, TSUJIRI boasts over 160 years of heritage. Coming all the way from Kyoto to Bangkok, the tea house is located in malls around the city and is perfect for a midday snack.
Must-try dessert: Matcha Cookie Rolls
Embracing all things matcha, this minimalistic, commodious teahouse is outfitted in a beautiful wooden exterior. Infused with chocolate chips, drizzled with matcha sauce, and served with a side of whipped cream – the cafe’s ‘Matcha Brownie’ has become a favourite amongst Bangkokians.
Must-try dessert: Matcha Brownie
If you’re one for bitesized desserts, head over to Pablo when faced with your next matcha craving, and order the ‘PABLO Mini – Rich & Creamy Uji Matcha.’ Expect a perfect blend of the bittersweet taste of matcha and flavour-filled cream cheese when biting into this Japanese-style cheesetart.
Must-try dessert: PABLO Mini – Rich & Creamy Uji Matcha
Prefer pancakes over cakes? We believe your taste buds will appreciate the ‘Fluffy Matcha Souffle.’ The cotton cloud-textured pancakes are served with adzuki red beans, organic whipped cream, and a side of matcha ice cream.
Must-try dessert: Fluffy Matcha Souffle
Here, you’re spoilt for choice for matcha desserts. They’ve got something for every craving. Waffles? Yes. Mochi? Yes. Ice cream? Yes. Want a taste of everything? Opt for the ‘Zen Roll Set,’ a platter with a bit of all things matcha.
Must-try dessert: Zen Roll Set
Last on the list is another matcha cafe, or rather, as the name suggests, a home for matcha lovers. Green dominates the colour palate and sweet dominates the taste palate. If banoffee is your go-to choice of dessert, ‘Matcha Banoffee’ is for you.
Must-try dessert: Matcha Banoffee
