The next time you’re on the island, why not try Mexican food? It may come to a surprise to many, but Phuket actually boasts a vast selection of Mexican restaurants, or at least Tex Mex-style Mexican restaurants. Whilst some combine these with other weekend brunch and cafe favourites, others have wholly dedicated themselves to bring flaming fajitas, enchiladas, beef birria, and aguachiles to the island.
Taco ‘bout a good time. Read on for our top Mexican food picks in Phuket.
Where to find the best Mexican food in Phuket
Unni’s is the first name that comes to many a Phuket foodie’s mind when talking about Mexican food on the island. Whilst the Rawai Beach eatery also serves up a whole range of brunch favourites, the Mexican dishes are definitely one of the highlights. Whether you go for breakfast dishes like Oaxacan eggs, or classic dishes like Baja fish tacos, beef birria burritos, or aguachile, there’s something flavourful for every Mexican food lover.
The family-run Mamasita Mexican is another insider favourite. Within the colourful interiors and amongst the Mexican-inspired murals, diners seeking out a good time gather to enjoy flaming tequila fajitas, homemade guacamole, and some killer enchiladas. Located in Cherngtalay, Mamasita Mexican also does Margarita Mondays, so if your start of the week was looking a little blue, you now know where to go.
Given the success of Mamasita Mexican, MAMAs Famous Beach Tacos is the sister restaurant to the above, located on Bang Tao Beach. It’s the best of all worlds, really, as MAMAs specialises in tacos (priced from only a friendly THB70) at Hugo Hub Phuket on the beach. Every Tuesday, they celebrate Taco Tuesdays with special deals, too. Not a taco lover? Try the loaded nachos, quesadillas, and fresh guac for a treat by the water.
Phuket Town boasts several Mexican restaurants, and Amore Mexican Tapas & Bar is one of the more popular ones. The owners are actually from San Diego, which gives them enough street cred to serve up some really scrumptious dishes. From the pork taquitos to the steak fajitas, the colourful interiors complement the fiery flavours, making Amore a fun spot to hang out — for good drinks, too.
What does the ‘plus’ in Lynn’s Mexican Plus stand for? We’re not quite sure, but we have a feeling it could be related to the massive menu. Serving up both Mexican and Thai food, Lynn of Lynn’s spoils diners with plenty of options at her Nai Harn restaurant, with a vast menu even for vegetarians and vegans. From fajitas to tacos, all the classics are present on the menu, and come in big portions, too.
The popular taco truck on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 12 (and now also within theCOMMONS Thonglor) has made it to Phuket. Specialising in Los Angeles-style tacos, Cholos is now open in Phuket Town, serving up its beloved Birria tacos, Baja fish tacos, and an array of desserts from tres leches cake to caramel flan. Fun, playful, and packed with mezcal cocktails, it’s a visit well worth it for those who are already fans of the Bangkok branches.