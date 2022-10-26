From the old town to the beach side, tacos are always a good idea. Here’s where to find the best Mexican food in Phuket.

The next time you’re on the island, why not try Mexican food? It may come to a surprise to many, but Phuket actually boasts a vast selection of Mexican restaurants, or at least Tex Mex-style Mexican restaurants. Whilst some combine these with other weekend brunch and cafe favourites, others have wholly dedicated themselves to bring flaming fajitas, enchiladas, beef birria, and aguachiles to the island.

Taco ‘bout a good time. Read on for our top Mexican food picks in Phuket.

[Hero Image Credit: Gonzalo Mendiola/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Cholos via Facebook]

Where to find the best Mexican food in Phuket