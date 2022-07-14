Where to find the best, mouthwatering Thai omelettes in Bangkok

The omelette is a timeless, classic dish. It’s simple, yet packed full of flavour, with different parts of the world having their own version. Here’s where to find the best Thai omelettes in Bangkok.

It’s one of the staples of the Thai kitchen—the Thai omelette has been part of the cuisine for so long, and each Thai mother has their own recipe they’re proud of. The warmth of the cooked egg seasoned lightly with salt and pepper slowly fading as you make your way to the assortment of flavours inside: the sweetness of fruits or vegetables, the savoury meat, the smell of herbs. And the best part: it’s fully customisable to whatever you want for the day, or whatever can be found in your pantry.

Where to find eight delicious omelettes in Bangkok