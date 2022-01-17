Where to find the best poke bowls in Bangkok

Poke bowls have gradually made their way onto the list of favourite foods for all Bangkok foodies. They’re scrumptious, nutritious, and, of course, aesthetically pleasing for social media content.
It’s likely that you have heard of the poke bowl craze, a food trend that has become a huge hit in recent years. Originating from Hawaii, these colourful bowls comprise marinated raw fish cuts, rice, fruit, veggies, and additional toppings of your choice. Simply put, it’s very similar to ‘sushi in a bowl.’ Because poke bowls are so customisable, they shot to fame for fitting well into a health-conscious world, too. Every country now has their own variations, and Thailand is no exception. Here, we’ve curated the best places in Bangkok to hunt down for a delectable rainbow feast.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash]
Bookmark these places in Bangkok for your next poke bowl adventure
Shari Shari isn’t only all about the well-loved sushi burrito. Give their salmon poke bowl a try on the day that you want to have clean food. Their special sauce is what got us addicted and is sure to get you hooked too.
[Image Credit: Shari Shari]
Hunter Poke takes poke bowls to the next level with a flavourful grilled eel. Coupled with their fluffy nori seaweed rice and juicy salmon roe, you’re going to find it hard to resist. Their sushi towers and summer bowls are also worth checking out as well.
[Image Credit: Hunter Poke]
You’re not left out if you’re a vegan. Aside from their signature vegan Hawaii poke bowl that you can opt for, you’re free to build your own poke bowls at Ohana Poke, too. You’ll be impressed by the wide selection of toppings that they offer.
[Image Credit: Ohana Poke]
Luerjai has been proving to us that poke bowls and Thai flavours make a spectacular combination. The poke bowls here are served with an intense Thai-style sauce and fried onion crisp for extra texture. Regardless of the branch that you visit, you can enjoy it with a savoury fish head soup that you can refill unlimited times. Just be prepared to be bombarded with flavours.
[Image Credit: Luerjai]
Sake & Neko Poke Bowl prides itself in using premium ingredients, as well as the creativity that brings a unique combination of ingredients to every poke bowl. We especially recommend their signature fruit paradii and veggie paradii poke bowls.
[Image Credit: Sake & Neko Poke Bowl]