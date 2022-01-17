Where to find the best poke bowls in Bangkok

Poke bowls have gradually made their way onto the list of favourite foods for all Bangkok foodies. They’re scrumptious, nutritious, and, of course, aesthetically pleasing for social media content.

It’s likely that you have heard of the poke bowl craze, a food trend that has become a huge hit in recent years. Originating from Hawaii, these colourful bowls comprise marinated raw fish cuts, rice, fruit, veggies, and additional toppings of your choice. Simply put, it’s very similar to ‘sushi in a bowl.’ Because poke bowls are so customisable, they shot to fame for fitting well into a health-conscious world, too. Every country now has their own variations, and Thailand is no exception. Here, we’ve curated the best places in Bangkok to hunt down for a delectable rainbow feast.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash]

Bookmark these places in Bangkok for your next poke bowl adventure