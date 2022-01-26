Where to find the best quesadillas in Bangkok

Who can resist crispy on the outside, cheesy on the inside, delicious quesadillas? Here’s where you can find the best ones in Bangkok when your next quesadilla craving strikes.
Quesadillas are a staple in Mexican cuisine, and there’s no denying that they’ve made their way to everybody’s list of favourite foods. It’s really hard to beat them when it comes to a quick and delectable comfort food to enjoy. Thanks to a load of Mexican, American, and fusion restaurants that are scattered all over Bangkok, finding quesadillas is never a big problem. If you’re looking for the best ones in town, we’re here to help. Here’s a list to guide you through.
The best quesadilla places in Bangkok to bookmark for your next Mexican fiesta
Looking for a place where you can get a taste of real Mexican quesadillas? This is it. Numerous meat options are available here, and our top picks are the New Zealand rib-eye steak and shrimp. Looking for a fool-safe option? Their chicken Tinga quesadilla is a highlight you’ll regret skipping.
If you’re in search of an awesome place to meet up with friends for a Bangkok Mexican food adventure, Cholos is calling you. Their chicken Tinga quesadilla is spicy, juicy, and goes really well with their specialty dipping sauce. Their well-loved Birria tacos are also worth checking out while you’re there.
Need a satisfying cheese fix? Margarita Storm has got you covered. Regardless of the fillings that you’re going for, that ooey gooey, cheesy goodness from their quesadillas is simply irresistible.
Known for their forearm-sized burrito wraps, Wraptor offers quesadillas and tacos filled with tasty fusion creations together with a vast selection of craft beers to suit. From grilled chicken and minced beef, over to spinach cheese, these mouth-watering quesadillas pack a real flavour punch.
Make your way to Taco & Salsa if bright and bold flavours are what you’ve been craving. The home-cooked quesadillas are served with pico de gallo and sour cream which really take the flavours up a notch. What’s more, they make a heavenly combination with their popular margaritas.
There’s no better place than Round Table to complete your quesadilla quest. The crispy-on-the-outside texture is what got us hooked, and the chicken and shrimp come highly recommended here.
The crowd-pleasing quesadillas at Woodhaven Casual Eatery are fabulous for your weekend meal and get-together feast. With endless options for you to choose from, they’ll certainly have you going back for seconds or even thirds.
