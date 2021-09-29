Where to find the best Spanish food in Bangkok

Although Spanish cuisine is best known for its tasty tapas, there is so much more to it. Here’s where you can find the best Spanish food for your ultimate Spanish fiesta.

As a modern and hip cuisine, Spanish food is having its moment in Bangkok right now. It comes from diverse regions of the country, which contributed to the country’s popular array of dishes. At the same time, international recognition has given raw ingredients and traditional recipes a modern and innovative twist. Also, Bangkok has seen a fair share of Spanish establishments that offers both awesome flavours and dining experience. Here, we’ve curated a list of our favourite places where you get the best in town.

[Hero Image Credit: Taberna Jamon Jamon; Featured Image Credit: Vaso]