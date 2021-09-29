Where to find the best Spanish food in Bangkok

Although Spanish cuisine is best known for its tasty tapas, there is so much more to it. Here’s where you can find the best Spanish food for your ultimate Spanish fiesta.
As a modern and hip cuisine, Spanish food is having its moment in Bangkok right now. It comes from diverse regions of the country, which contributed to the country’s popular array of dishes. At the same time, international recognition has given raw ingredients and traditional recipes a modern and innovative twist. Also, Bangkok has seen a fair share of Spanish establishments that offers both awesome flavours and dining experience. Here, we’ve curated a list of our favourite places where you get the best in town.
[Hero Image Credit: Taberna Jamon Jamon; Featured Image Credit: Vaso]
Taberna Jamon Jamon Spanish Tapas Bar Bangkok is one of the very few places in Bangkok where you can’t get the taste of real Spanish cuisine. You’ll get to savour their finest selection of wine and food, including their well-loved seafood paella and Galician-style octopus. A perfect treat for transporting your senses to the heart and soul of Spain without leaving Bangkok.
[Image Credit: Taberna Jamon Jamon]
Vaso draws its inspiration from years of travel, research, hospitality experience from around the world, and a dash of Spanish heritage. The combination of Spanish cooking techniques and Asian influences is just irresistible. Besides tortilla de chorizo, Padrón peppers, and gambas al ajillo, you can’t leave without a happy serving of churros with chocolate.
[Image Credit: Vaso]
ARROZ puts the spotlight on Spanish rice dishes and delivers a delighting experience of Spanish cuisine. From the most original tastes to innovative flavours, they’ve got you covered with one of the best paellas and the brothy rice caldoso dishes in town. The black creamy rice with monkfish cheek is an absolute must-order.
[Image Credit: ARROZ]
Casa Teo is a charming Spanish restaurant that takes your tapas to the next level. You can’t miss the star of the show, the Iberian Platter. It’s a delicious mix of exquisite jamon Iberico, Manchego cheese, quince, and chorizos. Pair it with a glass of regional Spanish wine and you’ve got yourself a perfect midday meal.
[Image Credit: Casa Teo]
Barcelona Gaudi is where you’ll get to enjoy Catalan cuisine in the atmosphere of beautiful Barcelona while marvelling at the work of architect Antoni Gaudi. And you won’t believe how much you can get at such a reasonable price. Treat yourself to a visual and colourful immersion of Catalan culture while enjoying their most-loved Valencia or Negre paella loaded with aromatic saffron fragrance. You’ll be coming back for more.
[Image Credit: Barcelona Gaudi]
Buzzing with energy, Uno Mas offers fanciful Spanish cuisines in the most spectacular al fresco dining with a panoramic city view. Soak away in the gorgeous views of Bangkok’s skyline while indulging in an exciting range of tapas options packed with intense flours. They’ll mentally transport you to Spain and make you forget all the hustle and bustle of the city.
[Image Credit: Uno Mas]
Albricias features the freshest produce and authentically crafted dishes that are sure to delight. The thrilling new concept of drool-worthy Mediterranean eats will make your Spanish food experience one to remember. The Basque country spider crab, charcoal-grilled bone marrow, and el cochinillo are the highlights that you’ll regret skipping.
[Image Credit: Albricas]