Where to find the best tonkatsu in Bangkok

Sushi and ramen usually come to mind when we think of Japanese food. But there’s a broad range of Japanese fare beyond these staples, and another well-known must-devour is tonkatsu. Similar to German schnitzel and Polish kotlet schabowy, this popular deep-fried pork cutlet dish is an irresistible and comforting meal. Here are restaurants in Bangkok that serve the most delicious tonkatsu in town.
[Hero Image Credit: Katsugen by Tonkatsu Wako via Facebook; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @katsukura_kyoto]
Katsukura sources only branded pork to serve the juiciest tonkatsu. The well-loved tonkatsu restaurant from Kyoto uses healthy and refined vegetable oil to help lower cholesterol in your body, too. The new branch in Siam will be open on 10 November, so be sure to check them out.
[Image Credit: Katsukura Kyoto]
Katsu-Shin Katsu-Shin is a favourite among Bangkok foodies. They have a selection of sauces to let you explore tonkatsu in a variety of flavours: ponzu, miso, and tartar sauce. Of course, you can also stick to the original with demiglace sauce. They load a real flavour punch that will have you coming back for more.
[Image Credit: Nannreview]
All of the tonkatsu dishes from Bekku Tonkatsu are deep-fried to perfection and yet are still non-greasy. They are accompanied by a perfect set of side dishes that are refillable for free. They’ve got you covered with various choices of meat, too.
[Image Credit: Bekku Tonkatsu]
You can’t miss out on Aoringo if you love Japanese curry. The heavenly combo of homemade curry and drool-worthy tonkatsu will just have you going back for seconds or even thirds.
[Image Credit: Chapter1.7]
A hot plate of tonkatsu at Tonkatsu Wako is the energy boost that you need after a long day of shopping at ICONSIAM. The highly recommended pork loin tonkatsu is full of tenderness that will get you hooked.
[Image Credit: Tonkatsu Wako]
If you have already had enough of pork or beef tonkatsu, check out Hamakatsu. Aside from shrimp and oysters, they serve mouth-watering seafood tonkatsu that is packed with a wonderful punch of umami. A fantastic dish to switch up your regular tonkatsu experience.
[Image Credit: Hamakatsu]
Looking for the cheesiest tonkatsu in town? Maisen Thailand is calling you. They offer a creamy and thick cheese fondue set that takes tonkatsu to the next level. In addition, they have their best-selling tonkatsu pocket sandwich for a quick grab-and-go.
[Image Credit: Maisen]