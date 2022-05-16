Meatless Monday: Where to find the best vegan burgers in Bangkok

For this edition of our ‘Meatless Monday’ series, it’s all about burgers. Here’s where to find the best vegan burgers in Bangkok.
Welcome to our ‘Meatless Monday’ series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in the capital city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. Hence, Meatless Monday. Here’s where to find the best vegan burgers in Bangkok.
Where to find the best vegan burgers in Bangkok
All-day dining vegan outlet Veganerie is a go-to option for many plant-based diners in the city, and justifiably so. Their food is delectable, and that includes their vegan burgers: ‘Cheese Beyond Burger,’ ‘Plant Power Teriyaki Burger,’ ‘Veganerie Cheese Burger,’ and ‘BBQ Pulled Pork Burger.’ They’ve got six branches around Bangkok so you can take your pick. View the full menu here.
Price range: ฿฿
Bringing Los Angeles to Bangkok, 25 Degrees Bangkok is a favoured outlet for burger cravings. In terms of plant-based burgers, the outlet offers two options: ‘Veggie Burger’ and ‘Beyond Burger.’ If you prefer to customise, opt for the ‘Craft Your Own’ option. Delicious burgers are pretty much guaranteed at this award-winning burger joint. View the full menu here.
Price range: ฿฿฿
Affordable and appetising — that’s May Veggie Home. The homemade vegan restaurant serves several cuisines including Thai, Italian, Vietnamese, and American. For burgers, they’ve got two options: ‘May’s Veggie Burger’ and ‘Vegan Chicken Burger.’ Both burgers come with one of the three side dishes: french fries, onion rings, or a salad bowl.
Price range: ฿฿
For diners looking for vegan burgers that are both hearty and healthy, we recommend Broccoli Revolution. You have two options to choose from here: the ‘ZEN Burger’ and ‘Broccoli Quinoa Charcoal Burger.’ Order the latter for a truly health-conscious meal. There are three branches of the plant-based eatery in Bangkok. View the full menu here.
Price range: ฿฿
Although, as the name suggests, the eatery specialises in salads, Pimp My Salad’s ‘Vegan Burger’ is a must-try dish. For the ultimate burger experience, pair it with the sweet potato fries as an add-on. View the full menu here.
Price range: ฿฿฿
For Thai-style burgers, opt for the ‘Vegan Burger’ option at Thai Burger House. You can get the burger on its own or as a set. For the latter, the side dish options are: ‘French Fries, ‘Crispy Onions,’ ‘Curly Fries,’ and ‘Redstone Battered Waffle Fries.’ The burger joint serves burgers nuanced with the flavours of Thai cuisine. Yum. View their full menu here.
Price range: ฿฿
For a meal comprising of burgers and booze, it’s got to be Beast & Butter. Although the outlet heavily focuses on meat, they also offer a ‘Veggie Burger’ selection comprising of three options: ‘Brie & Peach,’ ‘Ultimate Cheeseburger,’ and ‘Spicy Masala.’
Price range: ฿฿-฿฿฿
