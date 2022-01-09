Chiang Mai retains its place as one of the most vegan-friendly cities in the world. Here is our pick of where to find the best vegan food in the beautiful northern city.

It’s no secret that Chiang Mai is home to countless vegan dining outlets. In fact, for several years in a row, Chiang Mai holds its top place as the most vegan-friendly city in the world. Yes, in the whole world.

Barring the countless vegan restaurants, the city is also known and loved for its other vegetarian and vegan spots, including a plant-based hotel called Green Tiger House. Chiang Mai is a little paradise for vegans and vegetarians, and we love living life on the veg.

We realise that it can be quite the challenge to suss out the best dining outlets that are worth dining at. So, to make decision-making a little easier, here is our pick of where to find the best vegan food in Chiang Mai. As tough as it was, we’ve narrowed it down to six restaurants and cafes.

[Hero image credit: Hermes Rivera/Unsplash]

Where to find the best vegan food in Chiang Mai