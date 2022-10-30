Meatless Monday: Where to find the best vegan pasta in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re going for an adaptation of the Italian classic. Here’s where to find the best vegan pasta in Bangkok.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in the capital city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the multiple pasta variations with an added vegan twist. You may never know it, but the delicious cheese you love can also be made from other plant-based ingredients as well. From creamy to spicy, read on to discover sumptuous vegan pasta dishes that you would’ve never guessed were actually vegan.

[Featured Image Credit: Clara Farras/Unsplash; Hero Image Credit: Sebastian Coman Photography/Unsplash]

Where to find the best vegan pasta in Bangkok