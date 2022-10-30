Meatless Monday: Where to find the best vegan pasta in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re going for an adaptation of the Italian classic. Here’s where to find the best vegan pasta in Bangkok.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in the capital city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the multiple pasta variations with an added vegan twist. You may never know it, but the delicious cheese you love can also be made from other plant-based ingredients as well. From creamy to spicy, read on to discover sumptuous vegan pasta dishes that you would’ve never guessed were actually vegan.
[Featured Image Credit: Clara Farras/Unsplash; Hero Image Credit: Sebastian Coman Photography/Unsplash]
Where to find the best vegan pasta in Bangkok
May Veggie Home has been one of the go-to restaurants for vegetarians for a while now, as it serves comfort Thai and western dishes that never fail to impress. Recommended on the menu is the Spaghetti Pat Khee Maow, or spaghetti in basil sauce with vegetables and mushroom, to kick you up with its peppery and spicy notes. In addition, you can choose to opt out on onions and garlic for those practicing a jay diet.
[Image credit: May Veggie Home]
Since Veganerie nails almost every menu on the list, whether sweet or savoury, it wouldn’t hurt to try one of its sumptuous pasta dishes considering it is topped with plant-based bacon. The Chickpea Pasta with Spinach Cheese Sauce is a nutritiously creamy pasta made with cashew parmesan and sprinkled with baked soy bacon. This healthy substitute is also super high in protein and low in carbs.
[Image credit: Veganerie]
Two super nutritious pasta dishes are available at Broccoli Revolution: Spaghetti and Quinoa Balls and Spirulina Fusilli Pasta Pesto. Cheesy and creamy from the cashew parmesan, the Spirulina Pasta Pesto is packed with Spirulina algae which promotes a long line of health benefits from gut and heart health to muscle strength. On the other side, the quinoa, broccoli and beetroot balls also go so well with the cherry tomato spaghetti.
[Image credit: BROCCOLI REVOLUTION]
As a holistic health centre, Rasayana understands that food can be the remedy for all health problems. Across the interesting menu, both Thai and western-style zucchini pastas are available. The Thai Pasta served with tamarind ginger sauce, mung bean sprouts, and crushed macadamia is a light refreshing fuel, as well as the zucchini noodles tossed with pesto sauce.
[Image credit: Rasayana]
This homey restaurant may be small, yet it can satisfy any big appetite. Began Vegan serves a myriad of sweets and savouries, from rice dishes and burgers to cinnamon rolls and pies. The Spaghetti Bolognese with Meatballs and Cheese is made from plant-based meat, perfect for those who want to go slow on their meatless journey. As for a creamier alternative, the Vegan Carbonara is made using an indulgent coconut milk-based sauce.
[Image credit: Began Vegan]
Known for its vegan coconut milk products, Nature’s Charm Cafe on Sukhumvit road can certainly be trusted when it comes to vegan recipes. Find out if they have the best bolognese with the restaurant’s Pastably the Best Bolognese, which is comprised of al dente spaghetti, marinara, and jackfruit confit. Alternately, if you fancy a little heat, opt for the vegan Tom Yum Mac & Cheese.
[Image credit: Nature’s Charm Cafe]
This highly creative plant-based restaurant is full of fascinating dishes, but the winner for us will have to be Pasta alla Vodka, filled with Lycopene. The pink sauce is made of cashew vodka, and mixed with fettuccine, mushroom and walnut parmesan. Pro tip? Go for the pasta, but also definitely stay for the Superfood Smoothies.
[Image credit: Plantiful]