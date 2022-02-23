Save animals. Eat pizza with plants. Here’s where to find the best vegan pizza in Bangkok.
These dining spots helped fill a gap on the herbivore scene in Bangkok. With the growing number of vegan restaurants in the capital city, we’ve put together a list of eateries offering the best and the yummiest vegan pizza in Bangkok. They sure have a pizza our heart, and our taste buds.
[Hero and featured image credit: Sheri Silver]
5 places for the best vegan pizza in Bangkok
We couldn’t do a vegan roundup and not include Vistro. When you think vegan, you think Vistro. The vegan bistro offers a standalone menu of hand-crafted vegan pizzas they aptly call “Vizza.’ Just like all of their other dishes, the pizzas are also delightfully tasty. ‘Magic Mushroom,’ ‘Butter Masala,’ and ‘Funghi Flatbread’ are some of the options, but our favourite one is definitely the ‘Dirty Truffle.’ View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿-฿฿฿
[Image credit: Vistro]
Purely vegetarian and vegan, Govinda Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria offers endless plant-based Italian options, including authentic pizzas. Expect over 15 pizza toppings including the ‘Piccante,’ ‘Govinda,’ and ‘Bolognese.’ Affordable and appetising, you can view the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿
[Image credit: Govinda Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria]
We love both The Rolling Stones rock band and the Rolling Stone Pizza pizzeria. The casual pizza bar offers non-vegetarian, vegetarian, and vegan wood-fired pizzas. Vegan options are include the ‘Vegan Cheese Pizza,’ ‘The Omnivore Pizza,’ and ‘The Beyond Sausage Pizza.’
Price range: ฿฿
[Image credit: Rolling Stone Pizza]
From Rome to Bangkok, it’s flatbread served on a wooden pala at this Sukhumvit-based pizza institution. For vegan pizza, Pala Pizza Romana offers five options: ‘Bruschetta & Avocado,’ ‘Bruschetta Avocado Mozzarella,’ ‘Verdure Alla Griglia,’ ‘Piatto Misto Formaggi Vegani,’ and ‘Quinoa Alle Verdure.’ If you’re feeling healthy, opt for the last option, and thank us later. View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿
[Image credit: Pala Pizza Romana]
Want to be healthy and happy? Rasayana Raw Food Café is the perfect choice for you. Located within the Rasayana Retreat, all dishes offered at this eatery are meat-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and wheat-free. The ‘Mushroom Marinara Pizza’ and ‘Hawaiian Pizza’ are the two vegan pizza options. View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿-฿฿฿
[Image credit: Rasayana Raw Food Café]