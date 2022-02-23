Save animals. Eat pizza with plants. Here’s where to find the best vegan pizza in Bangkok.

These dining spots helped fill a gap on the herbivore scene in Bangkok. With the growing number of vegan restaurants in the capital city, we’ve put together a list of eateries offering the best and the yummiest vegan pizza in Bangkok. They sure have a pizza our heart, and our taste buds.

[Hero and featured image credit: Sheri Silver]

5 places for the best vegan pizza in Bangkok