Save animals, eat dumplings with plants, and get your chopsticks ready. Here’s where to find the best vegetarian dim sum in Bangkok.
Let’s face it: there’s nothing quite as comforting as a hot steaming basket of dim sum. Luckily, along with sushi, pizza, and countless more dishes, the city also offers non-meat-based steamed dumplings. Thanks to these dining spots, vegetarians don’t have to miss out on indulging. Get your chopsticks ready for these five spots in Bangkok that offer the best vegetarian dim sum in Bangkok.
5 places for the best vegetarian dim sum in Bangkok
You guessed it: of course Vistro is on this list. The vegan bistro serves a plethora of plant-based dishes, and they made sure to include dumplings in their menu. In fact, they have a ‘Dumpling Party’ section that offers four vegan options: ‘Vistro Dumplings,’ ‘Fried Gyoza with Asian Salsa Verde,’ ‘A-maize Dumplings,’ and ‘Lava Dumpling.’ View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿-฿฿฿
Located within the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, Man Ho Chinese Restaurant serves time-tested Chinese cuisine that serves both meat and vegetarian options. For veggie dishes, they’ve got ‘Mashed Taro with Sweet Corn,’ ‘Homemade Red Date Paste Bun,’ and a ‘Deep Fried Sesame Seed Bun.’ View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿฿
This upscale Chinese restaurant stays innovative whilst also embracing age-old cooking techniques. For their vegetarian options from the dim sum menu, Pagoda Chinese Restaurant serves ‘Steamed Shiitake Mushroom, Black Fungus, Asparagus, Carrot, Watter Chestnut, and Ginko Dumplings.’ View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿฿
Of course, we couldn’t do a dim sum roundup and not include Din Tai Fung. Known as one of the world’s best restaurants and most beloved dumpling chains, good dumplings are guaranteed at this Taiwanese restaurant. The options for vegetarian steamed dumplings are: ‘Steamed Assorted Mushroom XLB Infused with Truffle Oil’ and ‘Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings.’ The options for steamed buns are: ‘Steamed Assorted Mushroom Buns Infused with Truffle Oil’ and ‘Steamed Vegetarian Bun.’ They’ve also got a bunch of sweet steamed buns, too. View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿-฿฿฿
Marriott Hotel The Surawongse’s Chinese restaurant serves fine Cantonese and Shanghainese cuisine whilst offering stunning cityscapes. In their à la carte dim sum menu, ‘Vegetables Fen Guo’ and the ‘Salty Egg Yolk Buns’ are vegetarian options. View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿฿
