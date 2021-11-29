A cornerstone of Japanese cuisine is its amazing meaty offerings, and yakiniku is absolutely one of the best ways to make the most out of them. Here’s where to find the best yakiniku in Bangkok.
We all know that Japan boasts a variety of quality beef, and they can be appreciated in many different ways. However, yakiniku, also known as Japanese barbecue, is always a popular choice, as the grilling imparts that scrumptious and smoky favours that we all love. Here, we’ve curated the places that offer the best yakiniku in Bangkok. Perfect for parties and gatherings, especially during this end-of-year festive season.
Where to find the best yakiniku in Bangkok
Who says it’s impossible to have yakiniku alone? This fast-casual yakiniku restaurant chain finally has its first branch in Thailand, specialising in the individual smokeless grills which allow you to enjoy a Japanese barbecue experience of your own. Also, it takes only three minutes for every order that you place thanks to their contactless ordering system. Finally, there’s no need to worry about the long wait.
Sumi Tei Yakiniku is one of the only places in Bangkok where you’ll get to savour the best of imperial wagyu A5. Whether you have it served in your barbecue, rice bowls, or Kani miso (crab tomalley), you’ll soon discover your new obsession.
Seinikuten-ten brings the soul of Osaka to your table and makes you feel at home. The all-you-can-eat buffet allows you to savour over 65 of their scrumptious dishes. These include premium beef cuts and seafood directly imported from Osaka. A perfect way to satisfy your travel craving, too.
Nothing beats the flavours that come from charcoal-grilling, and YUU’s premium beef is the highlight that you wouldn’t want to miss. Their secret sauce really takes the flavour up a notch.
Omakase is no longer just about sushi. Kuro House has incorporated yakiniku into their exciting Japanese multi-course. There’s no way that you’re not going to love the tender and melt-in-your-mouth wagyu beef imported from Hokkaido.
Tamaruya Honten is a favourite among Japanese expats and Thai celebrities, and savouring beef charcoal-grilled in an authentic way will certainly be an experience to remember. Their popular korikori tan (beef tongue) is what you’ll regret skipping.
Tokyo Yakiniku Shoutaian serves only A5-rank kuroge wagyu to provide you with a unique gourmet experience. Aside from the barbecue, their mouth-watering wagyu hamburger steak and sushi are something that you won’t be able to resist.
