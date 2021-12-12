Where to order the best croissants for delivery in Bangkok

Considering the labour, technique, time, and butter that goes into making one, a croissant would be a grade-A student if it was to be in a school with all its peer pastries.

Because of that, there’s no wonder why a pastry-loving city like Bangkok can’t get enough of the high-fat, high-carb treat. Bangkok’s bakeries are fuelling croissant connoisseurs in the city with their takes on the European pastry, with a wide spectrum of flavours and toppings for you to choose from.

Since croissant monsters — like ourselves — are sheltering in, here we’ve curated a list of our favourite croissant haunts that are currently doing delivery to make sure you don’t go a day without one.

[Hero Image Credit: Mahyar Motebassem/Unsplash]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 27 May 2021 and has since been updated for content.