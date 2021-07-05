Our brands
Where to order those trendy molten cakes in Bangkok

Sirada Rongbundit
Have you spotted these molten cakes all over your Instagram too?

Molten cakes have become a new favourite item among those with a sweet tooth in Bangkok. Gently melting and wholly mouth-watering, they are as indulgent as they are Instagram-worthy. If you’re on the same page as us and want to taste more flavours, here are some of the best places to order molten cakes in Bangkok.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Laks Home]

Image Credit: Laks Home

Laks Home Molten Chocolate Cake

Welcoming your inner chocolate lover, Laks Home offers the original kind of molten chocolate cake. Once it arrives at your home, leave it at room temperature for an hour, allowing the lava goodness inside to melt, before enjoying the rich taste. It’s a bestseller for Laks Home, and it’s definitely worth it.

Order via Line: @lakshome

molten cake Bangkok
Image Credit: Skinnylicious

Skinnylicious Nama Lava Chocolate Cake

Skinnylicious, the beloved healthy snack shop, has launched a healthy-ish rendition of molten cake with their Nama Lava Chocolate Cake. It’s a sugar-free and flourless cake, cleverly combining healthy ingredients. For those who are trying to eat healthier but are also chocoholics, this one’s for you.

Order via Line: @skinnylicious

molten cake Bangkok
Image Credit: Bake Upon A Time

Bake Upon A Time Horlicks Hokkaido Milk Choco Cake

Bake Upon A Time makes different kinds of molten cakes, spanning original chocolate, matcha, and this Dirty Horlicks Hokkaido Milk Choco version. We love that it looks as white as snow. Beneath it’s innocent exterior, there is a layer of chocolate and crispy salted caramel. Perfect for those who like a bit more crunch.

Order via Line: @bakeuponatime

molten cake Bangkok
Image Credit: Comie’s

Comie’s Molten Matcha Cake

Matcha is one of the most popular flavours on almost any dessert menu. Comie’s offers a Molten Matcha Cake that is topped with traditional matcha power. Truly melt-in-your-mouth.

Order via Line: @comie

molten cake Bangkok

Coffee Beans By Dao Banana Fresh Milk Cake

If you want some extra texture in your molten cake, opt for this Banana Fresh Milk Cake. Something special for banana lovers, it features freshly-sliced bananas hidden inside the fluffy whipped cream atop this castella cake. Delicate yet addictive.

Order via Line: @coffeebeans-bydao

