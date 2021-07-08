Who would deny that fried chicken is the most simple yet delicious dish loved many people all over the world? Luckily, Bangkok offers plenty of options where you can order the treat for delivery.

This simple dish, when added with condiments and sides, makes for the best main meal or even party food. Most of us would agree that it is the ultimate comfort food, too. Whenever your craving for fried chicken kicks in, here’s a list of places in Bangkok to order the best fried chicken about town.

[Hero Image Credit: Gabe Pierce/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Fowlmouth]