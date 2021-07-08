Who would deny that fried chicken is the most simple yet delicious dish loved many people all over the world? Luckily, Bangkok offers plenty of options where you can order the treat for delivery.
This simple dish, when added with condiments and sides, makes for the best main meal or even party food. Most of us would agree that it is the ultimate comfort food, too. Whenever your craving for fried chicken kicks in, here’s a list of places in Bangkok to order the best fried chicken about town.
You’re definitely missing out if Henryfry is not on your to-order list. Despite being open for just over a year, this place is what everyone is talking about. Not only is their fried chicken both crispy and juicy, but they also offer classic Thai and European dishes to complement. Make sure you place your order early, as they are sold out fast during the day.
Fowlmouth never holds back on the heat, which is why it is known across Bangkok as one of the best places to order fried chicken. They do their chicken Nashville-style, and so we highly recommend the Nashville Hot Chicken, which you can get at five different levels of spice. Be warned: the highest level is extremely spicy indeed.
Looking for some good Buffalo hot wings? Fatty’s Bar and Dinner will satisfy those cravings. This fried chicken not only looks delicious but also comes with good value. Be on the lookout for their ‘Wing Wednesday’ promotions especially. You won’t believe the amazing taste you can get at such friendly price points.
Although MadCow Burger by ToniSantos is generally known as the food truck that offers one of the best burgers in town, they serve up mouth-watering Buffalo wings as well. The deep heat-acid-salt complex of Tabasco in their buffalo sauce is what has us addicted, and always wanting more.
If you think that flavourful Jamaican fried chicken is nowhere to be found in Bangkok, you’re totally wrong. The Frying Pan is the first authentic Jamaican restaurant in Thailand that is home to Jerk Wings. These spicy chicken wings are fried and braised with jerk sauce to excite the taste buds with a variety of flavours.
At Woojoo Chicken, deep-fried battered chicken pieces covered with Korean-style sauce will satisfy your appetite like no other. While your choices of flavours include Soy Garlic, Sweet Honey, and Hot Chili, their succulent fried chicken with Snow Cream and loaded with heaps of onions is worth checking out too.
Kimkun is where you need to order fried chicken if you’re in search of fabulous party food to celebrate. They have various family sets of fried chicken that may give you a hard time choosing. The fried chicken coated in Korean sauce with ooey-gooey cheese dip is not the only highlight here. The Honey Butter, Soy Pine, Red Bull, and New York style fried chicken are absolutely worth the try, too.
