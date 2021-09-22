Where to order homemade granola in Bangkok for your breakfast bowl

Homemade granola: is there anything better?
As we’re trying to eat less bacon and French toast and do something good for our health, granola has come in as the star of our morning bowls. Be it with milk or with yogurt, the sweet, crunchy, and somewhat healthy snack is a kind dining table companion. Yet whilst a lot of commercial granola brands come packed with sugars and preservatives, we recently turned to homemade granola for a more nutritious fix.
And by ‘homemade’ we mean lovingly and freshly prepared by someone else, of course.
Here’s where you can find some of the best homemade granola for delivery in Bangkok. Pro tip? If not milk or yogurt, try having it with ice cream as a divine late night snack, too.
[Image Credit: Edward Howell/Unsplash]
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 2 June 2021.
Did you know that everybody’s favourite Italian cafe also makes granola? Baked with olive oil (yup), their granola comes packed with nuts and seeds and is available in three flavours: Original, Carrot Cake, and Honey Bun.
Best for: Pairing with plain yogurt as a morning or afternoon snack
Price: THB 180/120g and THB 350/250g
Whilst Volks is more famously known for their bagels, they’ve actually been making granola since 2018. Made using almonds, their flavours offer a wide range and lesser conventional options. They include: Strawberry and Banana, Matcha and Pistachio, Dark Chocolate and Sesame, and Macadamia and Cinnamon.
Best for: Granola bowls made with berries
“Homemade, hearty, and nutty,” Mama Dollz Granola has been making quite some noise in granola circles since they launched last year. They’ve got two main flavours: Original (made with honey), and Vegan (made with organic coconut nectar syrup).
Best for: Plant-based granola lovers
Price: THB 180/125g and THB 300/250g
For those who like a bit more fruit in their granola, YUDU Meal Prep has the answer. They try to use local Thai dry fruit and almond in their granola, and have two flavours to choose from: Strawberry Quinoa Coconut and Cocoa Chia Banana. The latter is made with 100% cocoa.
Best for: Health lovers
Price: THB 160/150g and THB 280/300g
More than just a cheeky name, Holy Granoli focuses on the nuts that go into granola, with a flavour selection spanning Cashew Graze, Ginger Gold, Peanut Butter Blitz, Crunchy Munch Nut, The Tropics, and Coconut Lime Breeze. We feel like we’re on vacation just reading the options.
Best for: Pairing with ice cream
Price: THB 70/40g, THB 120/100g, THB 320/300g
This one may blow your mind. Made using cricket powder (yup!) for protein, EverFood is really looking to make a sustainable and eco-friendly granola. Thereby, they use cricket powder because of its relatively low greenhouse gas emissions. Their flavours span Chocolate, Cinnamon, Coffee, and Vanilla, and are all extremely diet-friendly, too.
Best for: Earth lovers and gym junkies seeking snack
Price: THB 400 for a set of 4 packets