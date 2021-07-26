Where to order keto-friendly food in Bangkok

Whether it’s for long-term diet solutions or to jumpstart your weight-loss journey, the keto diet is a trend that is here to stay.
There is no way of denying the popularity of the keto diet, both in Thailand and around the world. However, finding good keto-friendly food in Bangkok can be a bit of a challenge. Because of the nature of Thai cuisine — which is often not complete without rice — you might find it difficult to maintain this diet, especially on this side of the globe. But that doesn’t mean keto-friendly food is nowhere to be found. If you’re unsure where to order keto-friendly meals in Bangkok, here’s a list for you.
KetoConnect Cafe prides itself in using premium ingredients from the market, and everything that is served here is guaranteed 100% ketogenic. From hearty burgers to wholesome Thai cuisine, and even cakes and pastries, they’ve really got you covered. Not only is the ketogenic food here free of sugar and MSG, they also make a lot of dishes that are suited to diabetics. You can even get monthly meal plans and diet consultations where needed.
Chef Juk shares his love for ketogenic meals and is widely known as a keto diet guru. At his restaurant, he offers a selection of fusion food dishes both in original and keto-friendly versions. Moreover, the chef regularly shares general knowledge and interesting facts about how to engage in a successful keto diet and cook keto-friendly meals.
Healtholicious aims to make keto-friendly food more accessible to Bangkokians. Whether it’s supplements, meat, spices, or snacks, your choices are incredibly varied. Our top pick is of course the organic Keto Linguine. It’s made from konjac that is locally grown in Thailand and reduces the absorption of carbohydrates, fat, and cholesterol. That’s how you can still lose or maintain weight while eating your favourite pasta or noodle dishes.
For pizza lovers, opt for Pizza Foresta & Keto Crust, where all the pizzas are baked in a traditional wood-fired oven. Aside from the classic Italian pizzas, you can give your taste buds a tour with their numerous fusion pizzas with Thai flavours. They are served in huge portions, and the crust made from mozzarella cheese and almond flour will have you coming back for more.
If you’re looking for some good keto-friendly snacks, Alt.Kitchen is calling you. It’s a Bangkok-based alternative kitchen that caters to vegan, gluten-free, and keto diets specifically. Among its broad selection, the Coconut Matcha Power Balls are a highlight that you can’t miss. These energy balls will give you a boost of energy and joy, with a hint of organic matcha for antioxidants. A great healthy snack idea.
Cacao & Love serves signature baked treats that aren’t only keto-friendly, but are also vegan and sugar-free. If you’re craving healthy brownies, you need to try their flourless Tahini Brownies. After you indulge in the rich blend of pure tahini and cacao powder, these brownies will finally make their way to your favourites list. The Keto Peanut Butter Fudge and Keto Cheesecake Brownies also come highly recommended.
You probably already know Paleo Robbie. They are famed for their top quality meals and fresh produce, but did you know that they also have a great keto-friendly ice cream selection? Our top pick is none other than the KetoKream Bullet Coffee ice cream. With a light butter taste, you can totally smell the goodness of a freshly-brewed espresso in this ice-cream version. What’s more, it’s made from real whipping cream that doesn’t contain vegetable oil either. Creamy yet somewhat healthy, there is no better way to enjoy a coffee ice cream.
