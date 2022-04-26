Where to go for a night of wine and charcuterie in Bangkok

If you’re in the mood for some delicious cured meats, delectable cheeses, and quality glasses of wine, bring your friends to these casual eateries for a night of charcuterie boards and vino.

Some ingredients shine the most when paired with another kind of ingredient, for together they bring the wonderful, complex flavours that are difficult to replicate. The charcuterie board, which often consists of a variety of cold cuts, cheeses, fruits, and nuts, is a genius combination served in Bangkok at various European eateries. Here are 7 restaurants to check out when you’re in the mood for a charcuterie night.

[Hero and featured image credit: Bardo]

Where to go in Bangkok when you’re craving wine and charcuterie (casual restaurants)

El Mercado — “the market” — was founded upon the determination to deliver the freshest and finest ingredients, of which cheeses and cold cuts have always been on the specialty list since its opening. Over 20 kinds of cold cuts and cheeses are available on your request, whether you’d like to pick your own options or take the pre-selected charcuterie board. Although you can easily drop by and shop for some ingredients to take back home, dining in the comfortable, convivial environment at El Mercado is highly recommended, and extremely popular.

El Mercado has 3 branches: Phai Singto Alley, Suan Phlu and Sukhumvit 35.

Founded by Chef Cedric and his partner Stanislas, Cagette Canteen and Deli offers casual French dining amid a beautiful rustic scenery. Among several sumptuous sharing-size dishes, the place is famous for its La Cochonaille, the combination of daily imported and house-made cold cuts served with a basket of bread and greens. If you wish to explore more on the charcuterie side, visit the Deli Shop upstairs where meats, cheeses and fresh seafood can also be purchased.

Cagette Canteen and Deli is located on Yen Akat Road, and is open daily from 11am to 11pm.

You probably already know Bardo if you’re in with the French scene and live in Sathorn. For those who do not know, the Mediterranean artsy bistro is a fun spot where Sathorn city dwellers and their friends gather to drink-and-dine in a relaxed atmosphere. Here, you can order the Monique (with 3 cheeses, 3 cold cuts, pickles, and nuts), and Juliette (with 3 cheeses, 3 cold cuts, pork rillettes, hummus, chicken croquettes, bruschetta, fresh vegetables, pickles, and nuts), alongside a really great selection of other Mediterranean favourites.

Bardo is located on Sathorn Soi 10, and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11am-9pm, and until late on weekends.

When it comes to local cheeses and cold cuts in all their glory, there really is only one place that celebrates them in the grandest style: VIVIN Grocery. The independent grocery store and grocerant produces and procures locally-made products and certified organic products from all over Thailand, resulting in a really impressive selection of Thai cheeses and cured meats, alongside other menu items. Whilst you can head here for wine and charcuterie boards, we suggest the All-You-Can-Eat Thai Cheese buffet which takes place every month (1 May is the next round), where you can savour 20+ Thai cheeses, cold cuts, artisanal bread, salad, and condiments.

VIVIN Grocery is located in Ekamai, and is open from 8am-10pm. A second location in Asok is currently in the works.

Where to go in Bangkok when you’re craving wine and charcuterie (more formal)

Lenzi Tuscan Kitchen is an Italian restaurant that is dead serious about meats to the extent that it has its own norcineria in Lucca, Tuscany. This awarded butcher shop specialises in producing quality pork hams under certified pig-raising methods. These Tuscany-imported hams, such as Prosciutto, Manzo di Pozza, Pancetta and Salame Prosciuttato, are paired with homemade cheeses and quality wines at Lenzi Tuscan Kitchen. A truly divine deli and cheese experience.

Lenzi Tuscan Kitchen is located in Soi Ruamrudee, Wireless Road, and is open daily from 11.30am-2pm and 5.30pm-10.45pm.

Il Bolognese simulates a laid-back dining atmosphere in Bologna city. Here, generous choices of pizza, pasta, and cold cuts, of course, are served in a rustic and genuine style. The selection of cold cuts here is served with homemade pickles and gnocchi fritto, which is best accompanied by Formaggi Assortiti, a selection of imported Italian cheeses. They act as a great starter before heading into your main meal.

Il Bolognese is located in Sathorn Soi 7, and is open daily from 11,30am to 2.30pm and 5pm to 11pm.

Located inside Hotel Muse Bangkok, Medici Kitchen & Bar invites diners into its neo-industrial interior, combining modern and classic architecture. The must-order here is the antipasto Cold Cut & Cheese Platter that comprises of a variety of Italian-imported cold cuts, delicious cheeses with a side of pickles, fruits, and nuts.

Medici Kitchen & Bar is located in Hotel Muse Bangkok, and is open daily 6pm to 10pm.