12 work-friendly cafes for working, studying, or daydreaming

Whether you love it or hate it, you have to admit it: Starbucks did get something right. They really knew how to create a work-friendly space we’d end up loving more than the office.

As most of us continue to work from home while cafes slowly open up, it’s undeniable that the temptation to work-from-cafe is definitely there. Whether it’s because you crave being around other humans again, you don’t know how to actually make coffee, or you thrive in an outside environment, there are many reasons why many of us enjoy work-friendly cafes.

However, not every cafe is a work-friendly cafe.

For starters, if you work on a laptop, you’ll need WiFi and sockets for charging. You may need a quiet ambience. You need a clean bathroom and maybe some food options. And most importantly, you need to know you’re not pissing off the cafe owner by blocking a table for a few hours.

It’s a bit of a challenge, but after running some of our very own trials, we’ve composed a list of some of our favourite work-friendly cafes in Bangkok. We didn’t want to include the admittedly great-yet-far-too-mainstream Starbucks, Coffee Clubs, or D’Ark, and aimed for more standalone cafes instead. We hope you do them a favour and order more than just an Iced Americano when you visit, and we hope your productivity is through the roof when you do. Stay safe, and enjoy this time before work-from-office (we never thought this would be a term) is back again.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Baan Dusit Thani]