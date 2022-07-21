An itinerary for eating your way down Yaowarat Road

From savoury treats to delicious desserts, Yaowarat Road on Bangkok’s China Town has it all. Here is a guide to enjoying the highlights of what this iconic street has to offer.

Yaowarat Road is not for the faint of heart. Every five steps unveil a new food spot, and every single one of them offers amazing food and hearty spins on the local cuisine. The best part? You can walk in with whatever’s left in your wallet, and you’ll still leave with a full stomach and some change.

It’s also just a very short stroll away from the MRT Wat Mangkon Station, so if you’re hungry, put on your walking shoes and follow along. As you embark on our little walking tour, be sure to set apart some time for queueing though, as the Yaowarat Road is known to be packed with food enthusiasts especially in the late evening.

[Hero and featured image credit: Streets of Food/Unsplash]

The best food spots on Yaowarat Road, China Town

Patonggo Savoey

Begin your journey with the crispy, golden goodness that is Patonggo Savoey. If you’re there between 6-10am, the patonggo are fried to perfection. Feel the warmth of each piece as you bite through the crunchy exterior, then take a sip of their cold soy milk—an underrated combo for sure. From 11am onwards, they shift to selling grilled patonggo instead. Still the same great taste, now with less guilt attached, as you eat them with a dip of your choice. If you don’t care about guilt, you can choose to have them grilled with ice cream, too.

Jae Ben Pad Ngi Ngaow

Imagine this: soft, wide rice noodles, stir-fried together with minced pork, marinated chicken, and fresh prawns. A secret blend of sauces and spices are added into the mix, giving each ingredient a balanced combination of tastes that is delectable to the mouth, with a scent that is just as good to the nose. That’s Jae Ben’s signature dish, and she has 40 years of experience cooking this very dish with her quaint, yet fully-equipped food stall.

T&K Seafood

Up your street food game by visiting this local favourite. T&K features a variety of seafood made from fresh ingredients with prices more than reasonable. The steamed crab with glass noodles in the photo? It starts at THB 450, and you get the whole crab. There are also fresh oysters, boiled cockles, steamed snappers, stir-fried squid, and more. Coupled with the busy street stall vibes, it’s a perfect food spot to hang out with your colleagues after work.

The Seafood Cafe & Restaurant

If your goal is to eat nothing but fresh seafood for the evening, this is your one-stop destination. The Seafood features a premium buffet with more than 80 different dishes to choose from. From fish, to squid, to even lobster, they’re more than ready to cook and serve only the best. The greatest part: prices begin at THB 990—net.

Yoo Chinatown Fishball

These fish balls will feel so great in your mouth, for they are all homemade. Yoo boasts an array of meticulously crafted fish balls that are made with ingredients straight from the ocean, and are 100% flour free. They are then cooked according to the family recipe, dunked into a bowl of delicious hot soup and soft, succulent noodles of your choice. Take a bite of a fish ball and sip a bit of their soup, and watch as all your cravings are met—that’s what they have been doing for over 80 years.

Guay Jub Ouan Pochana

Honestly, one of the best Guay Jub you’ll ever eat. Their stall has been serving the rolled rice noodle soup for more than 50 years, and they’ve always been a hit among locals and visitors. The pork belly is crispy on top and chewy in the middle, and the rice noodles are tender and compliment the other ingredients so well. The star of the dish, however, is the soup. The soup is full of aroma—the soothing sensation of the pepper hitting your nose, and the warmth of the fish stock calming the pepper down as it hits your throat. Expect a long queue, and expect that it will be worth the wait.

Ba Hao Tian Mi

Once you’re done with the savoury part, it’s now time for desserts. Ba Hao Tian Mi is the sweet sister of Chinese bar Ba Hao, and their Chinese pudding recipes are one of the best in town. From traditional favourites such as soy milk and pandan, to refreshing spins such as white malt and banoffee, their puddings are great to enjoy with friends, or a destination to include in your date night plans. Their signature toast dishes and cold drinks combos are not to be overlooked, either.

Sweettime

Anyone who’s ever walked down Yaowarat Road will surely remember this iconic bright pink sign. Sweettime serves only the best of Chinese desserts in cups that you can enjoy as you walk. They have all your favourites such as sago and cantaloupe in milk, black jelly, gingko with milk, and many more. They’re all great, and very reasonably priced. You want lod chong with coconut milk? Only THB 40. Some bean curds in ginger soup? Get a full cup with a 20-Baht bill.

Yaowarat Toasted Buns

Some say that you’ve never really been to Yaowarat without trying these toasted buns. They feature a large selection of flavours from your usual sugar butter, to Thai tea and durian milk. The various fillings are stuffed into the buns, before they are toasted and served in a box. As you bite into it, the gooey, milky cream overflows from the bun like lava. There’s nothing quite like it.

Widdershins

What better way to end your day on Yaowarat Road than with a good drink? Widdershins describes itself as a “secret hideout to escape the reality’s madness.” Take a sip of their signature cocktails, such as The Undyed, a slightly sour drink with aroma from Siamese custard apple flowers, or the classic Bee’s Knees. Each glass comes with a story that the attentive bartender will happily tell you as you take in the easygoing vibes that can surprisingly exist amidst the chaos of China Town.