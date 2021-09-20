Your guide to 6 post-lockdown hotel restaurant buffets in Bangkok

Stuffing ourselves with a variety of all-you-can-eat is what we all miss a lot about hotel buffets. Here are some hotel restaurants that you can make your way to for scrumptious buffets.
Buffets are a smart choice to a feast on a budget. Also, it’s what we’d always longed to enjoy again after the lockdown. From live cooking stations, meaty barbecues, to sizzling curries, these little moments are our joy of savouring our favourite food one plate at a time. Moreover, they’re perfect for getting your family together or gather your team for the next outing. Here, we’ve curated a list of hotel restaurants with excellent buffets to satisfy your dine-out craving.
For brunch and dinner, the reopened Goji Kitchen & Bar serves a huge buffet of authentic regional cuisine complemented by popular Western dishes. Apart from the interactive live cooking stations, head there for the chef’s special Parrilla-grilled meats for a memorable dining experience.
Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant is welcoming back all dim sum lovers with their wide selections of free-flow dim sum lunch and signature a la carte items. Whether it’s steamed shrimp dumplings, xiao long bao, or steamed pork ribs in black bean sauce, the authentic Cantonese dine-in experience will leave you wanting more.
If you’re looking for a flavour-packed international breakfast buffet to perk you up, Rain Tree Café Bangkok has got you covered. This café is a modern interpretation of Thai neo-colonial design with a relaxing atmosphere that you need for the weekends. Their signature cured wild keta salmon with truffle poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, and Chiang Mai avocado salsa is always popular among their repeat guests.
When Japanese food cravings strike, it’s hard to push them back down. And Takumi Japanese Restaurant is the Japanese buffet spot that you need to have off the top of your head. With over 60 dishes to choose from, you can happily feast on all the sushi, sashimi, and seafood you want. Seafood teppanyaki, wagyu beef and engawa sushi, and kani miso are some of the chef’s recommendations to check out.
Savour the taste of authentic homemade pastas and pizzas prepared in a wood-fire oven at La Tavola. Although it’s a time-limited buffet, the unlimited serving of Italian style and Asian twist dishes is certainly worth that carb craving on your cheat day. Those refreshing ingredients and addictive flavours are one to remember.
Espresso is where you can get a bubbly Sunday brunch for a perfect start to your week. It’s where you can forget the daily stresses and indulge yourself in exceptional buffets in the most congenial dining area. Among the vast selection of distinctive delicacies, seafood flambe, foie grass in mango sauce, roasted lamb rack, and Peking duck are the stars of the show.
