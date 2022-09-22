21 best rooftop bars in Bangkok to soak up the high life, literally

It’s another vibe all together when you’re up on the roof sipping your favourite drink. Be ready to welcome to the breeze and gaze at the skyline—we have a list of rooftop bars in Bangkok you should visit.

Bangkok nightlife has always been legendary and when it comes to soaking up the high life, there’s nothing quite like a sundowner to kick back and unwind. After all, when the heat hits and the sun sets, we’re always ready to clink glasses. As great a city as any, can we imagine any other metropole exhaling such a wow-feeling at Golden Hour like Bangkok does? Of course not.

21 rooftop bars in Bangkok to soak up that high life

The Loft at Waldorf Astoria

This snazzy New York-inspired bar recreates the magic of vintage recipes by recreating forgotten cocktails using artisan spirits. Nestled on the 57th floor of the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, The Loft is a bohemian hideout inspired by the original 1953 Waldorf Astoria Bar Book. Definitely go for Michele Montauti’s polished libations — the ‘Waldorf’ or ‘Astoria’ cocktails in particular — if you’re here for a strong blend. Meanwhile, relish in the twinkling of the city’s skyline under the Art Nouveau aesthetics. Always a perfect night out here.

The Loft, 56/F, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, +66 2 846 8888; Open Sunday-Wednesday 5pm-12am, and Thursday-Saturday 5pm-1am.

Escape Bangkok

This Balinese-style Bohemian hideout is a true tropical escape often famed as Sukhumvit’s secret sanctuary. Lay back on your cool cabanas, unwind to the beats, and snap some selfies at their Instagram-worthy nooks — what’s there to not love about this artistic place? Sundowner-lovers come here for the good vibes and to forget all about the bustle of the city.

Escape Bangkok, 5/F, The EmQuartier, 693 695 Sukhumvit Rd., Bangkok, +662 258 6515, Open daily 5pm to 12am.

Lennon’s at the Rosewood Bangkok

Feeling the New York loft vibe already? One of the most buzzed-about speakeasies amongst Bangkok’s bar scene this year, Lennon’s at the elegant Rosewood Bangkok is totally worth the hype. Both the impressive vinyl collection of about 6000 records and an exclusive cigar lounge make this speakeasy-style whisky bar a complete standout. Head here for the retro vibe and sip one of their classic cocktails, like Negroni or a Martini under the starry night.

Lennon’s, 30/F, Rosewood Bangkok, 1041/38 Phloen Chit Rd., Pathum Wan, Bangkok, +66 2080 0088; Open daily 7pm-12am.

Abar Rooftop

Hidden away from Bangkok’s hustle and bustle, this glamorously stylish bar is all about dark innovative concoctions in a jazzy atmosphere. Renowned for serving one of the country’s largest gin collections, head here for their creative cocktails and stay for the spectacular view of Bangkok’s shimmering skyline. Perched on the 37th floor of the Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, this enchanting Victorian-themed bar has become a darling amongst city dwellers — and we can totally see why.

ABar Rooftop, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Bangkok, +662 059 5999, Open daily ABar from 5pm to 1am and ABar Rooftop from 6pm to 1am.

Cactus

Cactus is an easy-breezy and lively cocktail bar that brings a Californian touch toYen Akat’s serene neighbourhood. Sip their west-coast inspired cocktails, like the refreshing ‘Californication’ and revel in the laid-back Palm Springs-inspired ambience. Whilst Cactus doesn’t boast a skyscraper view, that’s exactly what we love about this place — it’s homely. And lest we forget: the cacti definitely enhance the chilled vibe here. Very Californian living.

CACTUS Bar Bangkok, 15 Soi Yen Akart, Sathorn, Bangkok, +6622491451, Open Tue-Sun 5pm-2am.

Penthouse Bar + Grill

Seduce your senses with a complete al fresco rooftop experience at the lavish three-storey venue at the Park Hyatt. Boasting all Chef’s Table, Whisky Room, The Mezzanine, The Grill, The Cocktail Bar, and The Rooftop Terrace, we love the Penthouse Bar + Grill for its unbeatable view of the city, and its live jazz band performances.

Penthouse Rooftop Bar, 36th Floor, Park Hyatt Bangkok, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok, +6620117480 Open 5:30 pm -12 am.

Yao Rooftop Bar

Amidst Sathorn’s cityscapes, get a snippet of Shanghai alley culture at this sophisticated cocktail rooftop bar nestled in the heart of the business district. Sip their newly-launched signature ‘Forbidden Daiquiri’ and savour in some midnight dim sum all while you gaze over the 360-degree views of the city and the majestic Chao Phraya River.

Yào Rooftop Bar, 32/F, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, 262 Surawong Road, Bangkok, Thailand, +66 02 088 5666.

CRU Champagne Bar

The sky is the limit and so is CRU. The champagne bar elegantly sits in the Red Sky outlet serving some of the best champagnes in Bangkok, including the G.H. Mumms No.1 Pink Champagne, which is exclusively served only here. Not to mention, you can indulge in gourmet delights like Caspian sea caviar and foie gras while you sway to the tunes of the DJ. A cool venue for a first date.

CRU Champagne Bar, 999/99 Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok, +66 (0) 2100 1234.

Vertigo and Moon Bar

Dinner and drinks? Look no further. Perched on the 61st floor of the Banyan Tree Bangkok, Vertigo is where you can head for a serene al fresco dining experience, long tried, tested, and adored by many. Here, you’ll want to order the classic Vertigo Sunset (a blend of pineapple, cranberry, and lime juice with a pinch of Malibu), and set your gaze on the glittering vanilla sky overlooking Lumpini Park’s green lushes.

Vertigo and Moon Bar, 61st Floor, Banyan Tree Bangkok, 21/100 South Sathon Road, Sathon, Bangkok, +66 (0)2 679 1200, Open 5pm to 1am.

Seen Restaurant & Bar

For a more contemporary rooftop bar space, head to SEEN Restaurant & Bar, where you can mingle around what looks and feels like a modern multi-sensory playground. With Portuguese-Brazilian bar bites by celebrity chef Olivier da Costa to accompany, groove to the music (SEEN prides itself on its music) while you sip cocktails overlooking an impeccable view from the (other, less mainstream side) of the Chao Phraya River.

Seen Restaurant & Bar, AVANI Riverside Bangkok 257 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Samre, Thon Buri, Bangkok, +66 2 431 9120, Open 5:30pm – 1am.

Above Eleven

Located on the 33rd and 34th floor of the Fraser Suites building in Sukhumvit, you can be sure that the views from the place is nothing short of amazing. It’s overall fun vibes that are worth the money, and the DJ station that plays everyday adds fun beats that compliment your experience there. But what’s the most magnificent has to be the food: Above Eleven serves Peruvian-Japanese cuisine with superb ingredients. Be sure to keep an eye out on their socials for the chef’s monthly specials.

Above Eleven, Fraser Suites, 38/8 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, +66 83 542 1111, Open 6pm-2am

Bar.Yard

Beautiful view? Check. Lovely drinks? Check. Mouthwatering delicacies? Checkity-check. Bar.Yard has it all, with their tiki-themed bar offering tropical drinks that will make you forget your problems of the day, backyard barbecue-style dishes that are great to have on your own and fun to share, and the view from 40 floors above Kimpton Maa-Lai certainly do not disappoint, either. Make sure you order to tacos, though, as it’s a great compliment to any drink featured in the menu.

Bar.Yard, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, 78 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, +662 056 9999, Open 4pm-1am

Spectrum Lounge & Bar

Spectrum is an intimate wooden deck overlooking the Bangkok skyline. With its spacious venue and gorgeous views, many even choose to host their weddings there. Guests are invited to try an array of signature cocktails, coupled with a food menu filled with gorgeous international cuisines. Grab a few fine de claires with some champagne, maybe some wine to go with the charcuterie board, or perhaps a classic Negroni to go with their grilled delicacies—the choice is yours, and there are no wrong options.

Spectrum Lounge & Bar, Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, 1 Soi Sukhumvit 13, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, +662 098 1234

Alfresco 64 – A Chivas Bar

Perched atop lebua at State Tower, Alfresco 64 – A Chivas Bar is the highest whisky bar in the world. Here you get to sip and soak up incredible views from the 64th floor — approximately 800 feet above street level. A collaborative project with Chivas Regal, this sky bar offers a wide selection of rare whiskies, including their very own The Chivas Exclusive lebua Blend. Fans of gentle whisky cocktails should try the signature Cloud 64, a refreshing cocktail swirled with Chivas Regal 18 Year Old, Maraschino liqueur and fresh pomegranate. Have your cameras ready as soon as this dramatic drink arrives, as it emits a fog produced by dry ice.

Alfresco 64 – A Chivas Bar, lebua at State Tower, 1055 Silom, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Bangkok, +66 2 624 9555, Open 5pm-12am

The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar

Tucked away in the boutique Hotel Muse Bangkok, this resurrected 1920s-era speakeasy evokes its Prohibition-era past with secret passages. To enter the sky terrace, find the hidden door that takes you to the 25th floor. Here, you’ll find slate-grey domes, comfy outdoor couches on imitation grass, and leafy trees. The bar is led by celebrated mixologist Lersak Jamkadsin, who has curated a menu of inventive cocktails and some old-school classics. Try their French Martini, a delightful simple cocktail made with vodka, Chambord, pineapple juice and fresh lime.

The Speakeasy, Hotel Muse Bangkok, 55/555 Soi Langsuan, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok, +66 2 630 4000

Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar

Swing by and savour stylish cocktails at Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar located atop the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, which boasts stunning skyline views. Here, the bartenders conjure a lush array of inventive cocktails, particularly gin-based concoctions. For gin lovers, we recommend you try Octave’s signature cocktail, Bee Tranquil. The light, refreshing drink combines Beefeater gin with fresh peach, lychee and yuzu juice. With a drizzle of honey syrup and splash of blue curacao, the concoction is served Collins-style.

Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, 2 Sukhumvit Road Soi 57 · Bangkok, +66 2 797 0000

Tichuca Rooftop Bar

If you’re a rooftop kind of person, and love to be on your feet, lighting up the dance floor, Tichuca is where it’s at. Chances are you already have seen it on one of your friends’ stories—it’s the place with the massive LED tree that everyone takes a photo with. The whole place is jungle-themed, with plenty of greenery and wooden furniture, as well as tiki-style cocktails that are both refreshing and great for your Instagram stories. It’s a good time guaranteed, and it’s worth the price.

Tichuaca Rooftop Bar, T-One Building 8, 46th Floor, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +66 65 878 5562, Open 5pm-12am

Flashback Rooftop Bar

Grab your film cameras and Miu Miu shades, Flashback is taking you back in time with their retro vibes and vibrant venue. The gorgeous 180° view of the city, along with the cute pool to the side, makes this place a photo opp that most just cannot resist. Coupled with the array of classic cocktails they offer, along with wine, spirits, and global fusion food, going to this place an excellent opportunity to make new memories.

Flashback Rooftop Bar, 7 Sukhumvit 20 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +66 65 819 4478, Open 4pm-1am

1826 Mixology & Rooftop Bar

For a place that calls itself a mixology bar, they sure do not disappoint. Sip some interesting creations by the bar team that are made of special ingredients and spirits as you watch the bustling streets from above the Rembrandt Hotel. Plus, if you’re going on Mondays to Wednesdays, they offer a 100-minute free-flow deal for only 999+, consisting of many classic cocktails. Their fusion cuisine does not disappoint, either, so come here with an empty stomach.

1826 Mixology & Rooftop, Rembrandt Hotel & Suites Bangkok, 19 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +662 261 7050, Open 5pm-12am

Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie

Belga is a perfect destination when it comes to rooftop dates. There’s authentic Belgian recipes, hard-to-find craft beers by the tap, glistening views of the capital, and they are all to die for. Order the mouthwatering moules frites, barbecue pork ribs, and if you’re a beer enthusiast, they have around 50 different labels that will remind you why you love this hoppy drink. If you’ve never had the Triple Karmeliet before, there you go. To top it all off, the prices are more than reasonable, so you’ll be leaving the premises happy, with a stomach so full you’ll have some difficulty walking to the car.

Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, 189 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, +662 126 9999, Open 5pm-12am

Ojo Bangkok

Granted, Ojo is more of a restaurant than a bar, but no list on sky high Bangkok rooftop bars would be complete without the highest of them all. The retro-glam Mexican restaurant is part of the ultra-trendy The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, and attracts an equally trendy crowd. Mexican cuisine and cocktails make up the menu here, with panoramic views from the 76th floor to suit.

Ojo Bangkok, 76th floor, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, 144 Narathiwas Road, Bangkok, +66 2 085 8888, open daily 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-11.30pm.