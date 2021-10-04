Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > 5 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this October 2021
5 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this October 2021
04 Oct 2021 06:17 PM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
With more and more cafes popping up, the post-lockdown cafe scene in Bangkok gets exciting again. Here’s where to go cafe-hopping this October 2021.

Although cafes are filling up every corner of this bustling city, there’s always room for more. You won’t have any trouble finding your favourite cold brew or dirty coffee for a quick caffeine fix. Whether you simply want to pamper yourself, catch up with friends, or find a new spot for your work-from-home, we’ve got you fully covered. Here are new cafes in Bangkok to check out this October.

Vogue Cafe
1
Vogue Cafe

After launching in various cities, Vogue Cafe has finally opened in Thailand. It’s a comfortable yet stylish spot offering beautifully crafted food and drinks for the fashionable. With an all-day menu that reflects Vogue’s global perspective, you’ll get to step into the Vogue world and indulge in a chic dining experience.

Vogue Cafe
Opening hours
Mon-Sun 8am-8pm
find out more
Churn Buttery
2
Churn Buttery

Up your cafe-hopping game and get the perfect ‘gram at Churn Buttery. Given their location, if you’re lucky enough, you might get a stunning shot with an aeroplane flying above you, too. This bright oasis features a minimal garden that takes you away from the hustle and bustle as you refuel, re-energise, and capture Insta-worthy moments.

Churn Buttery
Opening hours
Mon-Sun 7.30am-7.30pm
find out more
Citizen Tea Canteen of Nowhere
3
Citizen Tea Canteen of Nowhere

Enjoy a nice Saturday cup of tea and explore a collection of artisanal handcrafted items at Citizen Tea Canteen of Nowhere. They’re breathing life into the dying tea shop culture while putting a street-style spin into everyday lifestyle products. From Thai bua loi, to pina coladas, banana bread, and duck noodle, the menu items here will soothe you to the core, with a selection of unique signature tea blends to suit.

Citizen Tea Canteen of Nowhere
Opening hours
Sat 10am-6pm
find out more
Creed Cafe
4
Creed Cafe

If you love orange, you’ll love Creed Cafe, as it gives you a full dose punch of orange. At this cafe, bursts of orange colour make a perfect and refreshing spot for work-from-anywhere. In line with the theme, the orange coffee shake is the signature that you’ll regret skipping.

Creed Cafe
Opening hours
Mon-Sun 8.30am-6.30pm
find out more
AWSM Cafe
5
AWSM Cafe

AWSM Cafe makes a bold statement with contrasting interior colours. It’s another hipster must-visit for an energising and stylish cafe-hopping session. Make sure you pair your favourite drink with their croffles for a scrumptious afternoon treat.

AWSM Cafe
Opening hours
Mon-Sun 7.30am-4pm
find out more
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

