5 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this October 2021

With more and more cafes popping up, the post-lockdown cafe scene in Bangkok gets exciting again. Here’s where to go cafe-hopping this October 2021.

Although cafes are filling up every corner of this bustling city, there’s always room for more. You won’t have any trouble finding your favourite cold brew or dirty coffee for a quick caffeine fix. Whether you simply want to pamper yourself, catch up with friends, or find a new spot for your work-from-home, we’ve got you fully covered. Here are new cafes in Bangkok to check out this October.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Vogue Cafe]