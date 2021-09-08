6 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this September 2021

As the dine-in ban has finally been lifted, a lot of new cafes in Bangkok are now waiting to welcome you this September.

It was a period of gloom for many café enthusiasts when Bangkok had to go through another round of lockdown. While many cafes were still open for takeaway and delivery services, it certainly didn’t bring cafe-hoppers the same kind of joy. Nonetheless, it’s time that we get back on that exciting café-hunt. This month, we’re back with 6 new cafes in Bangkok to re-energise you from lockdown fatigue.

[Hero Image Credit: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash: Featured Image Credit: Matchamood via Facebook]