7 best sports bars in Bangkok to get your beer and cheer on

Many love drinking. A lot love sports. Some guy had the bright idea to combine the two, and here we are. Scroll along for the best of sports bars in Bangkok.
Sports bars are a whole different vibe from your usual speakeasy. Fans arrive to cheer on their favourite teams appearing on the live screen as they chug ice-cold beer and discuss the sports with like-minded individuals. From football to horse riding and car racing—these spots are full or energetic, passionate people, and the atmosphere will definitely reflect that. Even if you’re not a fan of sports, the unique liveliness will keep you hyped till late.
Here are some of the best sports bars you can find in Bangkok
The Big Board is the first trading market-themed sports bar that lets sports fans cheer their hearts out while real-time screens at the bar area display asset trades from all over the world. Is he crying because of his team losing or his assets are suddenly in the red? Nobody knows, as the sheer positive energy of this place will make you forget all of that. So, grab a beer and order their delicious finger foods as you pop by 200-inch projector screens perfect for any live viewing.
There’s a lot of things to look forward to on your night out at Howler. Live Premier League matches and other sports on screens across the place, live music bands, the great drinks—these are all things that make this spot one of a kind. The part you definitely don’t wanna miss, however, is the food. They feature mouthwatering delicacies from America, Asia, and Europe. Order the beef risotto, fine de claire oysters, and your favourite drink, and bask in the gorgeous view of the Chao Phraya river right beside you.
Add some sophistication to your next live sports session at Brewski. The bar is on the 30th floor—the rooftop of Radisson Blu Plaza, and now you can cheer on your favourite teams as you feel the cool evening breeze and watch the panoramic view of the bustling city of Bangkok. Don’t worry about the food either, as they offer amazing burgers and barbeque ribs, as well as a large platter to share with the group. Beer lovers cannot miss this place, as they feature around 100 craft beers and ciders on tap. They’re not playing around, but you definitely can.
Established in 1997 by a veteran from London, The Londoner is Bangkok’s oldest micro-brewery. There is an extensive variety of beers straight from the tap, live match viewings, and extremely good food. The lamb shanks and minces are imported from New Zealand, steaks and chopped beef from Australia, US, as well as Argentina, and the fish is sourced from renewable fish farms in the volcanic lake of Lake Toba. But despite being a beer pub, they feature a surprisingly family-friendly atmosphere. It’s the perfect place to introduce your children to your favourite teams.
Saddle up to Roadhouse BBQ, a three-floor establishment that acts as a hub for both sports fans and hungry visitors alike. With one of the largest selection of draught beers in Bangkok and top-notch barbecue ribs and buffalo wings, you will find it very hard to leave after entering. They also feature a huge selection of sports from Premier League to rugby and tennis. You can even ask the staff to put your favourite game on!
When it comes to beer, you can trust the Irish. Grab one of those from the tap and get ready to cheer with your lads at the table. Shenanigans has a weekly sports schedule, so you can plan your nights out early, and they feature live matches from all over the world. Scottish Premiership football? Sure. MotoGP? Of course. Rugby Championship? They’ve got you covered. The all-day breakfast, among other hearty meals served at the pub are also a big plus.
If you and your friends want to cheer on your favourite teams together, The Sportsman is one of best places in town to accommodate you. Upon prior request, they are up to show all sports using their 28 TVs and 8 HD projectors spread across the area. Watch your usual boxing and Commonwealth matches, and discover new passion for cricket, Australian horseracing, Russian Premier League, and even e-sports. If you’re looking for somewhere more private, their upstairs lounge is open for hosting, equipped with TVs, projector screens, and even arcade machines and karaoke to keep your company occupied.