7 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this November 2021

Although we’re only a very few months into life post-lockdown, the cafe scene in Bangkok just keeps thriving. Here’s a list of new cafes in Bangkok to check out this November 2021.
Whether you’re looking for a new place to work-from-anywhere, we’ve got you covered with new additions this month. We’re back with 7 new and exciting cafes in Bangkok for you to check out.
[Featured Image Credit: Drop by Dough]
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
CDGRE is a collaboration between the Sühring twins of Michelin-starred restaurant Sühring, chef Gaggan Anand, and lifestyle streetwear brand Carnival. It’s a perfect mix of culinary and fashion themes and has the ambience that you look for to feed your urban cafe-hopping addiction. Located within Siam Paragon, you can grab their stylish merch at the gift shop section as well.
[Image Credit: CDGRE]
2 /7
Drop by Dough’s third branch found its home within Emquartier, and they’re no longer selling only their well-loved doughnuts. You’ll get to savour modern Scandinavian comfort food here now unlike anywhere else. In addition to the mouth-watering dishes, the doughnuts have taken on a savoury twist, too. Lastly, don’t forget to check out their doughnut-scented candles as well.
[Image Credit: Drop by Dough]
The Mustang Nero Café brings you into the world of the film Night at the Museum. Aside from the safari-themed hotel rooms, the cafe provides many drinks and dishes that draw inspiration from the animals, too. The cappuccino with a giraffe or zebra-patterned froth and blackbird sandwich are some notables from their fun menu list.
[Image Credit: The Mustang Nero Hotel]
Trust Café and Studio is where you need to go to up your ‘gram game. This ‘gram-worthy Korean-style cafe has various zones with several activities to keep you busy. They even have a playground and photo booth for you to enjoy with your friends.
[Image Credit: Instagram @nanakorn_9]
Enjoy your favourite drink with a little dose of greenery at Coffee & Trees Coffee House Café. Renovated from a shophouse, it has a lovely homey vibe and serves as a perfect spot to chillax on busy days.
[Image Credit: Coffee & Trees Coffee House Café]
6 /7
Tired of cafe-hopping at a crowded cafe? Grow Tea Studio is calling you. With only three available seats, you’ll get to endlessly chit-chat with the owner and watch satisfying matcha being whisked in front of you. A lovely spot to fully load yourself with antioxidants and start the weekend right.
[Image Credit: Pai Kub Nut]
7 /7
Debuted in Ayutthaya, this famous Pastry Architect has now expanded its base with its fourth location in Bangkok. You certainly can’t miss out on their super-popular croissants. They’ve got numerous sweet and savoury flavours that might give you a little hard time to choose. Check out their co-working space as well if you’re looking for a new place to work remotely.
[Image Credit: Pastry Architect]