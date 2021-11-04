Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > 7 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this November 2021
04 Nov 2021

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Although we’re only a very few months into life post-lockdown, the cafe scene in Bangkok just keeps thriving. Here’s a list of new cafes in Bangkok to check out this November 2021.

Whether you’re looking for a new place to work-from-anywhere, we’ve got you covered with new additions this month. We’re back with 7 new and exciting cafes in Bangkok for you to check out.

[Featured Image Credit: Drop by Dough]

Jump To / Table of Contents

CDGRE

1 /7

CDGRE

CDGRE is a collaboration between the Sühring twins of Michelin-starred restaurant Sühring, chef Gaggan Anand, and lifestyle streetwear brand Carnival. It’s a perfect mix of culinary and fashion themes and has the ambience that you look for to feed your urban cafe-hopping addiction. Located within Siam Paragon, you can grab their stylish merch at the gift shop section as well.

[Image Credit: CDGRE]

CDGRE
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10am-10pm
find out more
Drop by Dough

2 /7

Drop by Dough

Drop by Dough’s third branch found its home within Emquartier, and they’re no longer selling only their well-loved doughnuts. You’ll get to savour modern Scandinavian comfort food here now unlike anywhere else. In addition to the mouth-watering dishes, the doughnuts have taken on a savoury twist, too. Lastly, don’t forget to check out their doughnut-scented candles as well.

[Image Credit: Drop by Dough]

Drop by Dough
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-9pm, Sat-Sun 10am-9pm
find out more
The Mustang Nero Café

3 /7

The Mustang Nero Café

The Mustang Nero Café brings you into the world of the film Night at the Museum. Aside from the safari-themed hotel rooms, the cafe provides many drinks and dishes that draw inspiration from the animals, too. The cappuccino with a giraffe or zebra-patterned froth and blackbird sandwich are some notables from their fun menu list.

[Image Credit: The Mustang Nero Hotel]

The Mustang Nero Café
Opening hours:
Mon & Wed-Sun 10am-8pm
find out more
Trust Café and Studio

4 /7

Trust Café and Studio

Trust Café and Studio is where you need to go to up your ‘gram game. This ‘gram-worthy Korean-style cafe has various zones with several activities to keep you busy. They even have a playground and photo booth for you to enjoy with your friends.

[Image Credit: Instagram @nanakorn_9]

Trust Café and Studio
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-7pm
find out more
Coffee & Trees Coffee House Café

5 /7

Coffee & Trees Coffee House Café

Enjoy your favourite drink with a little dose of greenery at Coffee & Trees Coffee House Café. Renovated from a shophouse, it has a lovely homey vibe and serves as a perfect spot to chillax on busy days.

[Image Credit: Coffee & Trees Coffee House Café]

Coffee & Trees Coffee House Café
Opening hours:
Mon & Wed-Sun 10am-5pm
find out more
Grow Tea Studio

6 /7

Grow Tea Studio

Tired of cafe-hopping at a crowded cafe? Grow Tea Studio is calling you. With only three available seats, you’ll get to endlessly chit-chat with the owner and watch satisfying matcha being whisked in front of you. A lovely spot to fully load yourself with antioxidants and start the weekend right.

[Image Credit: Pai Kub Nut]

Grow Tea Studio
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10am-6pm
find out more
Pastry Architect

7 /7

Pastry Architect

Debuted in Ayutthaya, this famous Pastry Architect has now expanded its base with its fourth location in Bangkok. You certainly can’t miss out on their super-popular croissants. They’ve got numerous sweet and savoury flavours that might give you a little hard time to choose. Check out their co-working space as well if you’re looking for a new place to work remotely.

[Image Credit: Pastry Architect]

Pastry Architect
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7am-7pm
find out more
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

