7 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this November 2021

Although we’re only a very few months into life post-lockdown, the cafe scene in Bangkok just keeps thriving. Here’s a list of new cafes in Bangkok to check out this November 2021.

Whether you’re looking for a new place to work-from-anywhere, we’ve got you covered with new additions this month. We’re back with 7 new and exciting cafes in Bangkok for you to check out.

[Featured Image Credit: Drop by Dough]