A guide to the best bars in Chiang Mai

From cocktail bars to hotel bars to speakeasies, here are the best bars to explore in Chiang Mai.
We can’t decide which one is getting tougher to keep pace with: keeping up with the alcohol rules in Thailand or Keeping Up With the Kardashians. We do, however, know which one we care more about.
At the time of writing, restaurants and bars in Chiang Mai are allowed to serve alcohol until 10pm. To celebrate this, we’ve put together a list of the best bars to explore the next time you pay a visit to the north of Thailand. As always, sip safely.
[Hero and featured image credit: THUUB Bar]
The best bars in Chiang Mai
A one-stop destination
Sophisticated yet spirited, first on the list is one of the nicest-looking bars in Chiang Mai, Caravan Bar. This one-stop destination not only offers a wide range of boozy beverages, but also offers a wide range of seating options, too. From a mood-lit bar to a couch-filled lounge, there’s something for everyone at this trendy spot. As for the drinks, the extensive menu ranges from a curated wine list to a selection of single malts to cocktails, and more.
[Image credit: Caravan Bar]
A speakeasy
Want to drink in an intimate expanse with crepuscular lighting? The White Rabbit is the place to visit and sip away at. The cocktail-bar and speakeasy serves up interesting crafted cocktails for a cool insider crowd. Our tip? Make sure to try their ‘Make Me Invisible.’
[Image credit: The White Rabbit]
A local cocktail bar
If you enjoy drinking at street-side, local bars, this cocktail bar is unquestionably a must-visit. Pivoting on Thai cocktails and good vibes, Nophaburi Bar is a cherished spot among locals and tourists alike. And as for the highly ‘grammed neon sign, this bar is better than Teens of Thailand, too.
[Nophaburi Bar]
A hotel bar
Plush armchairs, wooden-centric interiors, polychromatic textiles, black and white photos – this historic bar exudes a 19th-century charm. Jack Bain’s Bar located within the stunning 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai is recognised for its impressive whiskies and interesting backstory.
[Image credit: Jack Bain’s Bar]
A rooftop bar
If you’re seeking Bangkok vibes in Chiang Mai, this rooftop bar will teleport you to the buzzing metropolis. Known and loved for its party atmosphere, Myst MAYA Chiang Mai lies atop the MAYA Lifestyle Shopping Center.
[Image credit: Myst MAYA Chiang Mai]
A non-alcoholic bar
If you say yes to a bar but you say no to booze, make sure to visit Intangible the next time you’re in Chiang Mai. The non-alcoholic bar prides itself on detail-oriented drinks, and supporting local and social enterprises. Be sure to book well in advance, as seats book out really fast.
[Image credit: Intangible]
A minimal warehouse-turned-bar
An espresso bar by day, a cocktail bar by night, that’s Looper & Co. The warehouse-turned-alehouse boasts a minimal design and coffee-infused cocktails in a contemporary setting, for cool cats who want to keep it on the down-low.
[Image credit: Looper & Co.]
A Thai village style cocktail bar
Last on the list is a dimly-lit tavern boasting rustic interiors. THUUB Bar is a lost village cocktail bar lodged secretly in THEE Vijit Lanna hotel, and brings a fun jungle ambiance to anyone looking for a fun evening of drinks.
[Image credit: THUUB Bar]