Alcohol served until 11pm in Bangkok! Where to go for drinks this week

Alcohol can be served until 11pm in Bangkok again. As we approach the Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, here’s where to go for drinks this week, presented under a theme of red bars.
As Thailand loosened some of its Covid-related restrictions last week, it was exciting news for drinks lovers as alcohol can be served until 11 pm again — an all-important 2-hour increase from the former 9pm end time. From hidden bars to rooftop bars, we’ve selected a number of red-themed bars you could visit this season. Whether you like a brooding, intimate ambience, or a more social and casual atmosphere, there’s a little something for everyone here. Many of these places also offer special deals at this time (also ATK testing at the entrance!) so be sure to keep an eye out, and sip safely.
On our search for red-coloured bars in Bangkok, Red Sky Bar couldn’t be missing. The rooftop bar and restaurant serves as a wine bar and a Martini bar with bistro bites and an unparalleled city view atop the Centara Grand hotel. Reservations are required.
A kinky speakeasy in Ekkamai, Playroom is the perfect hideaway for a more intimate evening. From cocktails to cigars, there’s definitely something very playful about the ambience, between the red velvet and the photos on the walls. To enter, a negative ATK test is required.
It’s likely you’ve seen Mutual Bar’s “People You May Know” red neon light sign on Instagram. The Phrom Phong speakeasy is beloved as a casual and relaxed spot, with retro design and a cosy ambience. A negative ATK test or proof of at least 2 doses of vaccination are required to enter.
Crimson Room is inspired by the 1920s, with red velvet, dim lighting, and the occasional burlesque performance to suit. Located in the Velaa Sindhorn Village, you can expect good cocktails and live music in a cabaret-style setting.
Did you spot this bar on Netflix’s Midnight Asia? The Soi Nana favourite is the brainchild of the team behind the notorious Teens of Thailand and TAX bar, and boasts various charming features to note. A shark hanging from the ceiling? Thai honey cocktails? An in-house bar cat? Check, check, check. A negative ATK test or proof of at least 2 doses of vaccination are required to enter.
There’s hardly a neighbourhood bar more beloved than Smalls. The multi-level Suan Phlu bar is known for its jazz music and live performances, as well as showcasing modern art, “no-nonsense pours of serious alcohol,” and a great late night dining menu. Alongside Asia Today, it is also featured on the Asia’s Best Bars list.