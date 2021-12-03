2 Bangkok bars make it onto the World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list 2021

The World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list 2021 was announced last night, and two Bangkok bars have made the cut.

This year, the top Asian bar on the list went to Bar Trigona in Kuala Lumpur. Located at the Four Seasons hotel, the establishment is known for crafting cocktails with local, sustainable ingredients. It was #44 on the 2020 World’s 50 Best Bars list, and #12 on this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: BKK Social Club]

Around the region, Singapore’s Sago House ranked the highest (or lowest, in this case) at #63, followed by Barbary Coast at #81 and 28 Hongkong Street at #71, as well as The Bellwood (#76) in Tokyo, Aha Saloon (#91) from Taipei, Hong Kong’s Penicillin (#59) and Argo (#72), and Hope & Sesame (#94) in Guangzhou. India was also represented by Tesouro By Firefly in Goa (#65) and Hoots’ (#95) in New Delhi.

For Bangkok, we see Tropic City at #62 and BKK Social Club at #90, proving an impressive feat, given that bars were hardly allowed to open throughout the whole of 2021. Both bars have very recently re-opened.

Last year’s entries of No Sleep Club, Tippling Club and The Old Man Singapore did not appear on the 51-100 list, but they could be in the more prestigious World’s 50 Best Bars awards, which will be announced on 7 December at a ceremony in London.

The full World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list 2021

51. Locale Firenze (Florence)

52. Bar Trigona (Kuala Lumpur)

53. Alquimico (Cartegena)

54. Double Chicken Please (New York)

55. Lyaness (London)

56. Byrdi (Melbourne)

57. Swift (London)

58. Bulgari Bar Dubai (Dubai)

59. Penicillin (Hong Kong)

60. Employees Only (New York)

61. Kumiko (Chicago)

62. Tropic City (Bangkok)

63. Sago House (Singapore)

64. The Court (Rome)

65. Tesouro By Firefly (Goa)

66. Thunderbolt (Los Angeles)

67. Red Frog (Lisbon)

68. Dead End Paradise (Beirut)

69. Danico (Paris)

70. Hero Bar (Nairobi)

71. 28 Hongkong Street (Singapore)

72. Argo (Hong Kong)

73. Satan’s Whiskers (London)

74. Barro Negro (Athens)

75. Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen (Cape Town)

76. The Bellwood (Tokyo)

77. A Bar With Shapes For A Name (London)

78. A Bar Called Gemma (Stockholm)

79. Himkok (Oslo)

80. Side Hustle (London)

81. Barbary Coast (Singapore)

82. L’Antiquario (Naples)

83. Buck & Breck (Berlin)

84. 1862 Dry Bar (Madrid)

85. Cera & Bruno Vanzan (Milan)

86. Art of Duplicity (Cape Town)

87. Tan Tan Noodle Bar (Sao Paulo)

88. Carnaval (Lima)

89. Sweet Liberty (Miami)

90. BKK Social Club (Bangkok)

91. Aha Saloon (Taipei)

92. The Cambridge Public House (Paris)

93. Flying Dutchmen Cocktails (Amsterdam)

94. Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou)

95. Hoots’ (New Delhi)

96. Frequence (Paris)

97. Tales & Spirits (Amsterdam)

98. Savas Bar (Madrid)

99. Death & Co (Los Angeles)

100. Leyenda (New York)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.