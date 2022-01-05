Drinks in Bangkok’s Chinatown tonight? You’ll need your vaccine pass

Our favourite Chinatown bars on Soi Nana are working hard to avoid another forced closing, and have thereby launched an interesting new initiative. From now, you’ll need proof of vaccination before being able to enter the venues.

Somebody had to do something, right? In a forward-thinking move, the so-called ‘Soi Nana – Chinatown Bar Association’ has released a statement announcing that their bars will only allow entry to those who have proof of vaccination, proof of recent COVID-19 recovery, or a negative ATK test (which will be conducted on site by a nurse).

The bars in question include Ba Hao, Tep Bar, Pijiu Bar, Wall Flowers Cafe, Teens of Thailand, Asia Today, TAX, and Black King Bar. The group has announced on social media earlier today that it will no longer permit entry to those who fail to comply. Those who do comply will be receiving a stamp or a wristband to indicate they’ve been “approved,” and can then easily bar-hop between venues.

[Hero Image Credit: Ba Hao; Featured Image Credit: Teens of Thailand]

A feat to make this beloved other Soi Nana a “COVID-free bar area,” it is both impressive and depressing to see bar owners taking matters into their own hands with their own regulations to deter the spread. After almost an entire year of closing, the bar industry undeniably remains crippled by the long lockdown periods and alcohol bans. We hope the new self-imposed regulations help and work. See you — vaccination proof in hand — at the bars.