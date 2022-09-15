10 of the best wine bars in Bangkok for when you need a chill session

“A meal without wine is called breakfast,” my friend said. She’s an alcoholic now, but the fact that wines are enjoyable does not change. Here are some of the best wine bars you can find in Bangkok.

Any place can serve wine and call itself a wine bar, but that doesn’t mean it’s good. As wine continues to grow in popularity, more and more wine-centric spots are opening all the time, but which are worth visiting? We’ve scoured the city and hand-picked our favourites. With great wine lists, good ambiance, and even delicious food, they’re destinations enthusiasts cannot miss.

10 of the best wine bars in Bangkok

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant

Boasting an enviable wine list of over 250 old and new world labels, you’ll find a minimum of 15 wines by the glass that rotate on a weekly basis. The wines are uniquely listed by the grape type instead of the region, and this makes it simple for even wine novices to easily select something they’ll enjoy. The cuisine at Scarlett is full of spectacular steaks. Try the bone marrow with shallot & black pepper—it’s a perfect accompaniment to a bold red. With an accessible and extensive wine list, grilled meats to rival any of the city’s top steak houses and breathtaking views of the city, Scarlett Wine Bar is in a class all by itself.

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant, Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, 188 Si Lom, Bangrak, Bangkok; +66 2 352 4000, pullmanbangkokhotelg.com/

Bar@494

Long before trendy wine bars populated every street corner and nearly every shopping centre in Bangkok, there was Bar@494 in the Grand Hyatt Erawan. Monthly wine socials, and daily after-work free-flow wine promotions ensure there is always a large crowd of expats and local business elites, and the impressive selection of rarified old and new world wines appeals to a more mature crowd of wine aficionados. To now, it remains one for the best places to mix business with pleasure and make new friends while enjoying a variety of world-class wines in comfort and style.

Bar@494, Lower Lobby Level, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, 494 Rajdamri Road, Lumphini, Bangkok; +66 2 254 1234, bangkok.grand.hyatt.com

Riedel Wine Bar & Cellar

World-renowned Austrian crystal-wine-glass maker Riedel has stepped out of its comfort zone and opened its first high-end wine bar and restaurant in the heart of Bangkok, at Gaysorn Shopping Center. The main attraction at Riedel is the “Wine Emotion” wine dispenser and preservation system, which allows them to have up to 40 red and white wines available by the glass. The wine dispenser dominates an entire wall near the front of the dining room and ensures that each glass of wine is served at the perfect temperature. Needless to say, they’re going in hard when it comes to wine.

Riedel Wine Bar & Cellar, 2/F, Gaysorn, 999 Phloen Chit Rd., Bangkok; +66 02 656 1133, facebook.com/Riedelwinebarbkk

About Eatery

About Eatery is staking their claim and positioning themselves as Bangkok’s first “natural” wine bar. Both the wines and spirits served here are made by independent artisanal producers, and the wines on offer are categorised as natural, organic or biodynamic. They even go on to distinguish the characteristics of each wine with an in-house system of symbols denoting if the wine is sustainable, how it was aged, if natural yeast is used and if it is suitable for vegans or vegetarians.

About Eatery, G/F, Ocean Tower II, Sukhumvit 21 Soi 3, Klongtoey Nua, Bangkok; +66 2 665 2772, abouteatery.com

Mod Kaew Wine Bar

Self-described as a “little natural wine bar in the guts of Bangkok,” Mod Kaew offers wine enthusiasts a quaint, intimate spot to lay back and relax after a day of work. Rows and rows of wine—all natural—greet you as you walk in. Sample some reds from Yann Durieux, the sexy bubbles from a Pet Nat, or some fun fermentations from Don Mariano. Be sure to come in with room in your stomach, as highlights from their food menu will make you go for seconds.

Mod Kaew Wine Bar, 041, 20 1041/20 Soi Nai Loet, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok; facebook.com/ModKaewBKK

Madi Bkk

By day, Madi Bkk is a chic cafe that makes a banging yuzu Americano, and by night, the spot turns into a modern wine bar that makes you feel right at home. Order yourself a charcuterie board and treat yourself to their wine selections—you won’t be disappointed. What keeps you coming back will be their Creator Hub, an exhibition zone that houses local talents and skilled artists rotating regularly.

Madi Bkk, 1113 Charoen Krung Rd, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok; +66 65 146 6445, facebook.com/madibangkok

Maison du Vin

It’s the brainchild of The Wine Merchant Company—Maison du Vin is a wine bar that evokes the warmth and familial feeling while offering an extensive list of wines that are surprisingly affordable. Sit amongst the French cave a’ vins that are certainly not just there for show, and sample from their food menu comprised of many cuisines from around the world. The attentive team and award-winning sommelier will keep you good company.

Maison du Vin, Mahanakhon CUBE, G Floor, Bang Rak, Bangkok; +66 82 212 5777, thewinemerchant-thailand.com

Wine Hundreds

A rooftop wine bar with live jazz? Sign us up. Select from their extensive list of reds and whites, hailing from different parts of the world, from Sicily to Bordeaux and Curico Valley. You can take a sip from a glass of your choice, take a bite of their Korean signature dishes, and bop to the live jazz sessions they have on the regular. And if you’re going on a Friday, it’s Korean BBQ day, and that’s quite an enticing combo to end the week with.

Wine Hundreds, 50 Soi Sathon 11, Khwaeng Yan Nawa, Khet Sathon, Bangkok; +66 81 881 7767, facebook.com/winehundreds

Mala

Mala, translated to “flowers” in Thai, is a natural wine bar that makes us feel a little closer to nature amidst the bustling city vibes. Order a glass for yourself along with their mouthwatering rösti, and watch the time pass by as you adore the fauna that fills up the place. If you happen to fall in love with any of it, Mala offers a beautiful flower arrangement service which is perfect for any occasion.

Mala, 328/6, 43 Charoen Krung Rd, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok; +66 63 219 7436, instagram.com/malabkk

Mayrai Padthai Wine Bar

Now this is a combo we never knew we needed, and it will definitely pique your interest. Pick from their extensive choices of natural wines hailing from all over the world, and order yourself a delicious Pad Thai. There’s your usual Pad Thai, and also more premium ones with wagyu beef or river prawns if you’re in the mood to treat yourself. Make sure you arrive on an empty stomach—you’ll leave the premises full, and feeling very content.

Mayrai Padthai Wine Bar, 22 Maha Rat Rd, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Bangkok; facebook.com/mayraibkk